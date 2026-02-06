Dental Implants Perth: Belmont Dental Surgery Offers Permanent Tooth Replacement Solutions

Belmont Dental Surgery Dr Kent - Implant Dentist Perth Dental Implants Perth Dental Implants Procedure by Dr Kent Patient results - Dental implants before and after

Belmont Dental Surgery provides dental implants in Perth as a permanent replacement for teeth lost to decay, injury, or other causes.

Our goal is to provide Perth residents with a smile that is not only functional but also indistinguishable from natural teeth” — Dr. Kent Tan

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tooth loss remains a widespread issue across Australia, impacting daily life, nutrition, and confidence for many individuals. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), 10% of adults aged 15 and over experienced inadequate dentition, defined as fewer than 21 remaining teeth. On average, 4% of adults in this age group faced complete tooth loss nationwide, with the prevalence increasing significantly in older populations—reaching 8.1% for those aged 55–74 and approximately 21% for individuals aged 75 and over. These statistics highlight the growing need for reliable, long-term restorative options in dental care.Dental implants and All On 4 procedures represent established permanent solutions for addressing missing teeth, helping to restore functionality and appearance. Belmont Dental Surgery specialises in dental implants in Perth , delivering treatments that support both oral health and structural integrity. These implants consist of medical-grade titanium roots surgically anchored into the jawbone, where they integrate through a natural fusion process known as osseointegration. This creates a stable foundation that functions much like natural tooth roots, enabling patients to enjoy everyday activities such as eating a variety of foods and speaking without restriction.Unlike traditional dentures, which can shift or cause discomfort, or bridges that depend on adjacent healthy teeth, dental implants stand independently and resist decay entirely. Tooth loss without replacement often leads to gradual jawbone resorption due to lack of stimulation, potentially resulting in a sunken facial profile and accelerated signs of ageing. By mimicking the role of natural roots, implants provide ongoing bone stimulation, preserving facial contours and jaw strength over time. This preservation aspect makes dental implants a key component in comprehensive oral rehabilitation strategies.Full-Arch Teeth Replacement for a Total Smile TransformationFor patients dealing with multiple or full-arch tooth loss, All On 4 in Perth offers an innovative approach at Belmont Dental Surgery. This technique utilises just four strategically angled titanium implants to support a complete fixed bridge, transforming smiles in a single procedure for many cases. The angled placement maximises contact with available bone, frequently bypassing the need for costly and time-intensive bone grafting. Digital X-rays and advanced planning tools ensure precise implant positioning, which minimises surgical duration and promotes faster healing periods. Patients benefit from a non-removable prosthesis that feels secure and natural, supporting immediate improvement in chewing efficiency and speech clarity. All On 4 in Perth has gained recognition for its efficiency, particularly among those seeking swift results without extended treatment timelines.Cosmetic Dentistry in Achieving Natural Dental AestheticsAchieving seamless, natural-looking results often involves the expertise of a cosmetic dentist in Perth , where Belmont Dental Surgery excels in blending restorative work with aesthetic enhancements. Services from a cosmetic dentist in Perth at the clinic ensure that crowns, bridges, and implants match existing teeth in shade, shape, and alignment for optimal harmony. This attention to detail extends beyond function, addressing cosmetic concerns that boost patient satisfaction and confidence in social settings.Clinic DistinctionsUnder the leadership of Dr. Kent Tan, who has successfully placed over 4,000 implants throughout his career, Belmont Dental Surgery emphasises precision, safety, and innovation. All restorations incorporate 100% Australian-made materials produced in a local Perth laboratory, adhering strictly to Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) standards for quality and biocompatibility. This commitment to domestic sourcing supports faster customisation and reduces turnaround times for patients.2026 Pricing OverviewBelmont Dental Surgery maintains transparency with updated pricing for restorative services in 2026. Single dental implants begin at $3,999, while All On 4 fixed bridges start at $19,000 per arch. Free initial consultations include a comprehensive OPG X-ray assessment, allowing for detailed discussions on treatment plans, recovery expectations, and personalised options. "Our goal is to provide Perth residents with a smile that is not only functional but also indistinguishable from natural teeth," states Dr. Kent Tan. These offerings position Belmont Dental Surgery as a leader in accessible, high-standard dental care in the region.

