Winthrop Village Dental: Restoring Smiles with Dental Implants in Perth

Winthrop Village Dental Logo Dr Amelia Liew - Implant Dentist Winthrop Village Dental Clinic All-On-4 Dental Implants Perth Dental implant crafted in an in house dental laboratory

Our focus is to make it easier for our patients to enjoy seeing their own ‘super’ smile every day” — Dr Amelia Liew

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winthrop Village Dental has established its presence in restorative dentistry, providing dental implants in Perth . Led by Dr Amelia Liew, the clinic has completed over 4,000 dental implant procedures, incorporating digital dental technology into treatment planning and placement.Precision Technology and Patient CareWinthrop Village Dental utilises advanced Cone Beam CT (CBCT) technology and high-definition digital scans to map a patient’s dental anatomy in 3D. This process supports detailed implant planning and placement while aiming to minimise disruption to surrounding tissues. Recovery time and post-operative experience vary depending on individual clinical circumstances.All-On-4 Treatment OptionFor patients with multiple missing teeth in the upper or lower jaws, All-On-4 Perth treatment provides a full-arch restoration option. This approach uses four strategically placed implants to support a fixed set of replacement teeth. All-On-4 Perth treatment may reduce the number of surgical stages for suitable patients following comprehensive clinical assessment and diagnostic imaging."Our focus is to make it easier for our patients to enjoy seeing their own ‘super’ smile every day," says Dr Amelia Liew. For single tooth replacement and full-arch All-on-4 treatment, we follow TGA requirements and established infection control protocols.”A Commitment to Safety and In-House Laboratory SupportAs a QIP-accredited clinic, Winthrop Village Dental operates in accordance with recognised quality guidelines in Australia. The practice adheres to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) requirements and follows professional guidelines set by the Australian Dental Association (ADA).To support safety and longevity, the team uses internationally recognised implant systems, including Straumann and Neodent, supported by published clinical research. Winthrop Village Dental’s in-house technicians fabricate implant-supported restorations designed to match natural teeth in appearance and function, based on the treatment plan.Lead Cosmetic Dentist – Dr Amelia LiewDr Amelia Liew serves as the lead cosmetic dentist in Perth . She has 25 years of clinical experience in dental treatments. Her focus includes restorative and rehabilitative dentistry, dental implants and same-day crowns using CEREC technology.She is AHPRA registered, a member of the Australian Dental Association, ADA, and an alumnus of the Australasian Implant Academy (AIA). Her approach centres on patient education and informed decision-making to support long-term oral health outcomes.Patients considering dental implants undergo clinical examination, diagnostic imaging such as OPG where indicated, and detailed treatment planning. Suitability is determined following assessment of medical and dental history.Disclaimer - Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risks. Seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner before proceeding.About Winthrop Village DentalWinthrop Village Dental is a QIP-accredited dental practice located in Perth, Western Australia. The clinic provides general, cosmetic and restorative dental services, including dental implant treatment and full-arch rehabilitation. The practice incorporates digital imaging and diagnostic technology to support clinical assessment and treatment planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.