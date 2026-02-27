Perth Dental Rooms Sets New Benchmark for Dental Implants in Western Australia

Perth Dental Rooms Logo Dr Vireena Koshal - Lead Dentist in Implant Dentistry Local Family Dental Clinic in Perth Teeth Implants Perth Dental Implant Treatment Pre and Post Procedure

Our implant workflow integrates digital planning, approved implant systems and in-house laboratory coordination to support accurate placement and consistent clinical standards for suitable patients.” — Dr Vireena Koshal

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth Dental Rooms , a modern dental clinic, has introduced updated clinical protocols for advanced dental implant procedures, delivered within a structured clinical setting. As demand for dental implants in Perth continues to grow, the clinic has expanded its digitally guided treatment workflows to support precision and consistency in implant care.The clinic integrates digital scanning and cone beam CT imaging, which provides a three-dimensional view of the teeth and jawbone. These scans assist clinicians in assessing bone structure and planning implant placement. The entire process is done in-house. This includes initial 3D scans, implant placement, and final crown fitting.The clinic uses Australian-approved implants and materials, including reputable brands such as Neodent and Straumann, which are widely used in implant dentistry and supported by published clinical research. Every step of the procedure, from the initial 3D scans to the final placement of the crown, is managed by licensed clinicians within the clinic’s controlled environment.With over 4,000 implants placed and more than 1,000 implant procedures performed annually, Perth Dental Rooms has developed clinical experience in implant dentistry. Dental implant treatment is generally associated with high success rates when clinically appropriate. Outcomes vary depending on individual clinical circumstances. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.All dentists are registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and regularly attend continuing professional development programmes recognised by the Australian Dental Association.“Our implant workflow combines digital planning, clinically approved implant systems and in-house laboratory coordination. This structured approach supports careful treatment planning and consistent clinical standards for suitable patients,” said Dr Vireena Koshal.Perth Dental Rooms offers individualised treatment solutions based on clinical assessment. Single tooth replacement restores one missing tooth without affecting adjacent teeth where clinically appropriate. Multiple tooth replacement provides support for patients missing several teeth. For patients requiring full-arch rehabilitation, All-On-4 in Perth is available as a fixed full-arch restoration option following comprehensive clinical assessment and diagnostic imaging. The All-On-4 procedure replaces an entire upper or lower arch using four strategically placed implants where clinically suitable.Dr Vireena Koshal oversees implant treatment planning and clinical delivery at Perth Dental Rooms in accordance with Australian regulatory standards. The clinic offers appointment scheduling options and structured payment arrangements to support access to treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.