BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR HITS 14-SHOW SELLOUT STREAK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, co-stars of the Broadway Magic Hour family-friendly magic show in New York City , are pleased to announce that they have reached a 14-show sell-out streak. This is one of the strongest attendance runs in the show’s history.Time Out New York rated the Broadway Magic Hour one of the “Best Off-Broadway Shows for Kids and Families” as well as one of the “Best magic shows in NYC.”The New York Daily News praised the show, writing: “The audience becomes the real star.” The show was recently featured on NY1 News and Fox5 News, helping families discover it as a thrilling and affordable daytime entertainment option. Tickets start at $25.Broadway Magic Hour is the perfect form of entertainment for a multi-generational family because people of all ages are fascinated by magic and illusion, as they ask themselves, “How did they do that?”“It’s always a thrill to play to a full house,” said Jim Vines, co-star of the Broadway Magic Hour. “And when we see people from age 5 to age 95 sitting in the audience, we realize that our show bridges the cultural gap between the generations. Any barriers that might exist between generations fade away when something inexplicably vanishes in a puff of smoke, or when a child from the audience floats up in the air.”Co-star Carl Mercurio added, “What distinguishes our show is that we heavily rely on audience participation. Each audience is different, making each one of our shows different. Something surprising always happens, which brings people back time and time again.”The show runs on select weekends at the historic Broadway Comedy Club, 318 West 53rd Street in NYC's theatre district. Check the show's website for dates: BroadwayMagicHour.com . The show begins at 2:00 pm. Arrive early for best seats.

