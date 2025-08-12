Broadway Magic Hour Celebrates 1 Year as NYC’s #1 Family-Friendly Magic Show — and the Fun Is Just Getting Started

About

The Broadway Magic Hour is New York City's #1 family-friendly magic show. Co-starring Jim Vines (Penn & Teller: FOOL US), and Carl Mercurio (Mohegan Sun), the show has been running since August 2024 at the Broadway Comedy Club in Times Square, on select Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Time Out NY named the show one of the "Best Magic Shows in NYC," as well as one of the "Best Off Broadway Shows for Kids and Families." The NY Daily News said, "The audience becomes the real star." When Jim appeared on Penn & Teller: FOOL US in 2024, the legendary magic duo said, "We loved every single second of it!" The Broadway Magic Hour is an immersive experience with lots of audience participation. The show brings together magic, mind-reading, comedy, and grand illusion, in a captivating 1-hour experience that audiences never forget. It's the perfect theatrical experience for grandparents, parents, and kids alike.

