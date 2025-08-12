Broadway Magic Hour Celebrates 1 Year as NYC’s #1 Family-Friendly Magic Show — and the Fun Is Just Getting Started
With sold-out crowds, 5-star reviews, and brand-new illusions, the Times Square hit continues to amaze audiences of all ages
Time Out New York has named Broadway Magic Hour one of the “Best Magic Shows in NYC” and one of the “Best Off Broadway Shows for Kids and Families.” The New York Daily News raved, “The audience becomes the real star.”
Every performance features a signature moment when a child from the audience floats in the air, making memories to last a lifetime. With magic’s popularity at an all-time high, Broadway Magic Hour has become a must-see experience for locals and visitors alike.
Starring Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, the show features two of today’s most respected magicians. Jim appeared on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: FOOL US last season and won the North American Championship of Magic (FISM) in 2017. Carl is a national favorite, regularly appearing at Mohegan Sun, Chicago Magic Lounge, and Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater.
“From the very beginning, our goal was to create a show where kids, parents, and grandparents could share in the wonder of live magic together,” said Jim Vines, co-star of Broadway Magic Hour. “It’s been incredible to see how many families come back and bring their friends.”
“The show continues to evolve, so anyone who saw the show last year will see lots of new illusions when they return,” added Carl Mercurio, co-star of Broadway Magic Hour. “We love creating new illusions to delight our fans.”
More details about the show:
• When: Select Saturdays and Sundays
• Where: Broadway Comedy Club, Times Square, NYC
• Tickets: Available at https://broadwaymagichour.com — advance purchase recommended (many shows sell out)
• Rating: 5 stars on TripAdvisor and Yelp
Broadway Magic Hour is an immersive, interactive magic experience for audiences ages 6 to 106, packed with audience participation and theatrical showmanship.
About Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour is a family-friendly magic show in Times Square, starring award-winning magicians Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio. The show has been featured in Time Out New York, the New York Daily News, and top travel guides, and consistently earns 5-star reviews from audiences.
