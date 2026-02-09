D&H Technologies Launches Applied AI Platform for Regulated Industries

Built for production environments where precision, compliance, and real outcomes matter.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&H Technologies, Inc. today announced the general availability of its operational intelligence platform for enterprises in regulated industries. The platform enables organizations to operationalize AI where generic tools fail: environments where data privacy is mandatory, compliance is non-negotiable, and decisions must be explainable.

“Most enterprise AI projects never make it to production," said Mark Haas, Chief Executive Officer of D&H Technologies. "Companies build impressive demos, then discover their data can't leave their environment, their industry has requirements generic models don't understand and their compliance teams won't approve black-box decisions."



The Problem

Enterprises have spent billions on AI initiatives that stall at proof of concept. MIT research shows 95% of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver measurable ROI, not because the technology doesn’t work, but because implementation approaches fail in production environments. When businesses evaluate AI, many report that they built compelling demos that never progressed beyond experimentation. The gap widens further in regulated industries, where data governance, auditability, and domain expertise determine whether projects reach production.

The Platform

D&H deploys entirely within client infrastructure, with no commingling of data across organizations. For real time operational intelligence, the company’s IntelliSync infrastructure ingests data from sensors and production systems through edge devices deployed on premise, vectorizing data locally before secure transmission to dedicated cloud infrastructure for analytics.

The platform achieves 96% accuracy in regulatory interpretation, validated against human domain experts. Haas brings 35 years of experience in regulated operations. While initial deployments focus on food and beverage manufacturing, the platform’s architecture extends across adjacent regulated verticals including life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

90 Day Launchpad

The company goes to market through its 90 Day Launchpad engagement model, a structured deployment that embeds Forward Deployed Engineers within client organizations. The engagement configures D&H’s core platform against client data and operational requirements, delivering production infrastructure, not a pilot, within 90 days. Long term engagements extend the platform with client specific capabilities as requirements evolve.

“If we can’t demonstrate ROI in 90 days using your data in your environment, you shouldn’t buy,” said Haas. “We’re building the compliance infrastructure layer for regulated industries.”

The platform meets enterprise security and compliance requirements including SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA ready architecture. D&H Technologies partners with Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AWS. The platform has been adopted by Cal Poly Pomona for use in its food science curriculum, with several additional land grant universities currently in adoption discussions.

D&H Technologies is in active engagements with enterprise clients and expects to announce additional deployments in the coming quarters. The company operates in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand across additional regulated industries in 2026.

RegulateCPG operates as a wholly owned platform within D&H Technologies, serving as the company’s regulatory and compliance intelligence layer. While RegulateCPG engages publicly with industry on compliance modernization, infrastructure, and policy alignment, D&H Technologies functions as the parent company responsible for the underlying operational intelligence architecture deployed across regulated enterprise environments. This release reflects the broader platform foundation that supports Regulate’s market-facing work.

About D&H Technologies

D&H Technologies deploys operational intelligence into enterprise environments where data security and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable. To learn more or schedule a Launchpad assessment, visit www.dhtech.io or contact nic@dhtech.io

