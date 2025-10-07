RegulateCPG Brings Food Innovators Together - At MISTA Growth Hack

A bold showcase of MISTA and RegulateCPG teaming up to power faster, smarter innovation in food.

RegulateCPG joins MISTA Growth Hack and launches its Discord community to unite CPG innovators, extending collaboration beyond the event.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegulateCPG, the AI-powered compliance and product lifecycle management (PLM) platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today announced its continued partnership with MISTA and its sponsors to accelerate food innovation. Trusted by and supporting global leaders such as Nestlé, Danone, and Givaudan, Regulate provides the digital infrastructure that allows both start-ups and established brands to move from concept to shelf with accuracy, speed, and confidence.

By automating complex workflows, RegulateCPG simplifies labeling compliance, sourcing, and commercialization. The platform has helped MISTA’s ecosystem eliminate manual errors and achieve regulatory precision across global markets, empowering innovators and sponsors to deliver breakthrough solutions without compromising transparency, safety, or speed.

“Food innovation thrives when creativity isn’t slowed by compliance roadblocks,” said Mark Haas. “At RegulateCPG, we’re proud to help global leaders and start-ups alike unlock innovation by delivering accurate, automated compliance and product lifecycle management. Our work with MISTA and its sponsors, including Nestlé, Danone, and Givaudan, is proof of the platform’s impact on the future of food.”

Regulate will also participate in MISTA Growth Hack on October 8, 2025 at the Swiss Consulate, Pier 17 in San Francisco. The event will feature industry panels, product tastings, and showcases from some of the most innovative food start-ups and enablers worldwide. Attendees can connect directly with the Regulate team to learn how the platform empowers companies to launch compliant products faster and smarter.

In addition, Regulate has launched its official Discord community - a free, interactive hub for CPG founders, operators, and compliance professionals to share insights, ask questions, and connect with peers. The community is designed to extend collaboration beyond events like Demo Day, giving innovators a space to stay engaged and learn together. Join the conversation Discord today.

For more information about RegulateCPG and how it transforms compliance into a competitive advantage, visit www.regulatecpg.com.

To join the RegulateCPG community click: http://discord.gg/SPHBT9tw

