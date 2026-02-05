People Operations Cabinet Publishes 2025 Impact Report

The City of Boston’s People Operations Cabinet has published the 2025 People Operations Impact Report , highlighting how the City supported its workforce and the public-facing services that depend on them.

Established by Mayor Wu in 2022, the People Operations Cabinet brings together Human Resources, Labor Relations, Public Records, the Registry Division, and Elections under a unified strategy. The Cabinet is responsible for strengthening the systems that support the City’s workforce and enable reliable public service.

The Impact Report offers a glimpse at how these functions work together to enable the City to function reliably—supporting employees, safeguarding public records, administering fair and accessible elections, and ensuring that policies, labor agreements, and governance structures reflect our shared values. Together, these departments help ensure that residents can trust not only the services the City provides, but the processes behind them.

“This report reflects the often behind-the-scenes work that keeps the City running,” said Chief People Officer Alex Lawrence. “While this work doesn’t always make headlines, it plays a critical role in supporting employees across departments and strengthening the City’s ability to deliver services.”

The 2025 People Ops Impact Report is intended for City employees, leadership, and members of the public interested in how Boston invests in its workforce and the systems that support public service. This year’s report is published as a responsive, web-based experience rather than a traditional static document. The format is designed to make complex, interconnected work more visible and accessible, showing how improvements across systems, governance, and operations strengthen the City as a whole. A PDF version of the document can be downloaded here.

To view the full report