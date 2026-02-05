Submit Release
Harvey High School Visits Supreme Court

Harvey High School students, led by Mr. David Rask, visitedd the supreme court on February 5th. The group sat in on live oral arguments, followed by Q&A with Justice Douglas Bahr, and attorneys Tiffany M. Sorgen and Eric P. Baumann. The panel discussed how one becomes an attorney, how judges and justices attain office, the role of the state supreme court, and how attorneys prepare to argue before the state supreme court. This is the third year in a row that Mr. Rask has brought students to observe live arguments at the court. Before they left, students also received a copy of 'Living in an Adult World', a publication sponsored by the State Bar Association of North Dakota and its Law Related Education Committee. 

Above, Justice Bahr and attorneys David Rask and Tiffany Sorgen, discuss the justice system with Harvey High School students.

