Gateway Dealer Network Acquires Triangle Equipment Group

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Regional Footprint and BobcatDealer Capabilities Gateway Dealer Network LLC (GDN), a growing enterprise focused on supporting and scaling best-in-class heavy equipment dealerships, today announced its acquisition of Triangle Equipment Group , a respected equipment dealer serving customers across North Carolina and a southeastern coastal footprint.The acquisition strengthens GDN’s presence in the Southeast and reinforces its commitment to partnering with high-performing, customer-focused equipment businesses. Triangle Equipment Group locations will, supported by its exceptional team, ensure continuity for customers, employees, and the local communities it serves.“Triangle Equipment Group has built an outstanding reputation based on service excellence, deep customer relationships, and operational discipline,” said John Hopper, CEO of Gateway Dealer Network LLC. “They are a natural fit for GDN’s long-term strategy, and we’re excited to support their next phase of growth while preserving what has made them successful.”Founded in 1978 by Barbara Glover Magnum and her father, Richard Glover, Triangle Equipment Group has grown into a premier Bobcatcompact equipment dealer providing sales, service, and support to customers from Raleigh to Wilmington, North Carolina, and south to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The father-daughter duo dedicated themselves to building a talented team and strong local presence which will now complement GDN’s broad platform including shared operational support and a nationwide dealer network.“Gateway Dealer Network allows us to accelerate our growth while staying true to our culture and customer-first approach,” said Steve Mangum, Principal of Triangle Equipment Group. “Our employees and customers will benefit from expanded resources and capabilities, while our day-to-day operations and trusted relationships remain unchanged.”GDN plans to retain all existing staff across Triangle Equipment Group’s four locations, ensuring a seamless transition for both customers and employees. Customers can continue to expect the same trusted service and expertise they rely on—now supported by the expanded resources and scale of Gateway’s nationwide network.About Gateway Dealer Network LLCGateway Dealer Network is a leading authorized Bobcatdealership group with locations across the United States. Known for its customer-centric approach, Gateway offers a comprehensive range of new and used equipment, parts, rentals, and service. Gateway Dealer Network is a part of the Tuckahoe Holdings’ family, whose mission is to partner with businesses who seek a permanent home with a people-focused philosophy. Tuckahoe Holdings puts people first – their enduring success and priority of safety is just as critical as establishing exemplary financial performance.About Triangle Equipment GroupFamily-owned and operated since 1978, Triangle Equipment Group is the official dealer of choice for Bobcatequipment and STIHLOutdoor Power Equipment products in Eastern North and South Carolina. Triangle proudly carries a wide selection of new and pre-owned equipment to serve customers and provide the best quality and variety of products in the area. The team in all four stores prioritizes customer service and works hard to provide exceptional individualized service to support strong local communities.

