Gateway Dealer Network has grown to 33 branch locations covering ten states from Savannah, Georgia to San Diego, California

Gateway Dealer Network Acquires Viking Equipment Company of Knoxville Two Bobcat Dealerships - Bobcat of Knoxville and Bobcat of Chattanooga

We’re thrilled to welcome Bobcat of Knoxville and Bobcat of Chattanooga into the GDN family.” — John Hopper, CEO of Gateway Dealer Network

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway Dealer Network (GDN), one of the nation’s leading authorized Bobcat equipment dealers, proudly announces its acquisition of Viking Equipment Company of Knoxville, effective April 1, 2025. This strategic expansion includes two well-established Bobcat dealerships— Bobcat of Knoxville and Bobcat of Chattanooga —further enhancing GDN’s presence and commitment to customers across the Southeastern United States.Viking Equipment has been a staple in the construction and compact equipment industry in Tennessee since its founding in 1976 by Frank Wilson. Over nearly five decades, the company has built a reputation for reliability, customer service, and community involvement. The acquisition marks a significant step in GDN’s continued growth strategy, increasing its reach while preserving the legacy of one of Tennessee’s most respected Bobcat dealership groups.A Legacy of Leadership and PerseveranceJennifer Parks, who most recently served as President and Owner of Viking Equipment, has been a driving force behind the company’s success for more than three decades. In 1999, just seven years after joining the company, Parks acquired Viking Equipment and the Bobcat of Knoxville and Bobcat of Chattanooga dealerships. Her vision and dedication to operational excellence propelled the company into a new era of growth.In 2005, Parks led the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility, relocating Bobcat of Knoxville to its current home on Bobcat Lane. Under her leadership, the dealership became known not just for its equipment, but for its outstanding customer service and community engagement.“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Viking,” said Parks. “Guiding these stores through the challenges of the 2008-2009 economic downturn was one of the most difficult but rewarding times of my career. It showed the strength of our team and the loyalty of our customers. As I look to the future, I’m confident that GDN will honor our legacy while taking the business to exciting new heights.”Gateway Dealer Network: A Shared Commitment to ExcellenceFor Gateway Dealer Network, the acquisition represents more than just business growth—it’s a partnership rooted in shared values. The company has earned a reputation for its customer-first philosophy, robust equipment inventory, and dedication to employee development.“We’re thrilled to welcome Bobcat of Knoxville and Bobcat of Chattanooga into the GDN family,” said John Hopper, CEO of Gateway Dealer Network. “Jennifer Parks and her team have created something truly special over the years. Their commitment to service and community aligns perfectly with GDN’s mission. We look forward to building upon their legacy and continuing to serve the Tennessee market with excellence.GDN plans to retain the existing staff at both Tennessee locations, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and employees alike. Customers can continue to expect the same trusted service and expertise they’ve come to rely on, now supported by the expanded resources and capabilities of Gateway’s nationwide network.A Bright Future AheadThe acquisition is part of GDN’s broader vision to expand its footprint and offer consistent, top-tier service across more regions. With this latest addition, Gateway strengthens its presence in the Southeast and reinforces its status as one of the leading Bobcat dealers in the U.S.“Growth for us is never just about geography—it’s about relationships, legacy, and long-term impact,” said Hopper. “Jennifer has built a company that reflects everything we admire: integrity, customer dedication, and resilience. We’re honored to continue that story.”Customers in Knoxville and Chattanooga can expect enhanced access to equipment lines, service programs, and parts availability as integration progresses.About Gateway Dealer NetworkGateway Dealer Network is a leading authorized Bobcat dealership group with locations across the United States. Known for its customer-centric approach, Gateway offers a comprehensive range of new and used equipment, parts, rentals, and service. Gateway Dealer Network is a part of the Tuckahoe Holdings’ family, whose mission is to partner with businesses who seek a permanent home with a people-focused philosophy. Tuckahoe Holdings puts people first – their enduring success and priority of safety is just as critical as establishing exemplary financial performance.About Viking EquipmentViking Equipment, founded in 1976, is a premier dealer of Bobcat compact equipment in Tennessee. Under the leadership of Jennifer Parks since 1999, Viking grew into a trusted name in construction and landscape.

