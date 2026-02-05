Prepare for Extreme Cold Across the State

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures set to impact the state Friday through the weekend. The extreme cold combined with strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chill statewide. The lowest feels-like temperatures are expected Friday night into Saturday morning for Western New York and Saturday night into Sunday morning. Parts of New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region will see the coldest temperatures of the season to date. In the North Country, wind chills will be between -20 and -40 degrees and the rest of the state will see wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees. Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 miles per hour are expected Friday night through Saturday. Additionally, light snow is possible across the state Friday into Saturday, with the potential for isolated snow squalls Friday afternoon and Friday night. With the extreme cold, any snow accumulation could cause slick roadway conditions making for hazardous travel, particularly during the Friday evening commute.

“This winter has proven to be a brutal one, with high snowfall totals and continuous temperatures below freezing,” Governor Hochul said. “Unfortunately, the cold we’ve seen for nearly a month is set to continue, but New Yorkers know how to stay safe. Stay home if you can, but if you can’t, make sure to allow yourself extra travel time and bring necessities like blankets, snacks and water with you. Before we know it, this winter will be behind us, but for now stay safe.”

New Yorkers should prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these cold weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Extreme Cold Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning Saturday night and the State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. The State Fire Operations Center has also been activated.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,728 supervisors and operators. All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,628 large plow trucks

147 medium duty plows

53 tow plows

335 large loaders

34 snow blowers

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is fully staffed around the clock and ready to respond with 690 Maintenance personnel available.

Drivers are reminded that if they experience a breakdown or require roadside assistance, they should remain inside their vehicle for their safety. Drivers can request assistance by calling 9-1-1. The free New York State Thruway mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices, can assist with pinpointing your exact location for emergency services. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. In addition, all 27 Thruway Service Areas remain open 24/7, offering food and beverages for travelers who need a break from the cold.

Motorists can sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric and gas companies to ensure timely and adequate preparation and response for this weekend’s extreme cold. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric and gas service for New Yorkers by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages or supply issues that may occur. Department staff will be regularly monitoring both the electric and gas systems for proper operation in collaboration with agency partners throughout the weekend.

New York’s electric utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Utility crews are equipped with appropriate protective equipment for extreme cold conditions and perform daily safety briefings based on current weather and work location conditions. Department staff will continually evaluate utility plans based on weather and system conditions to ensure appropriate adjustments are made to support restorations.

Safety during the forecasted cold temperatures remains the highest priority. The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as the storm intensifies, and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to extreme temperatures, high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm and extreme cold weather events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions.

Visitors must be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy and dangerous trail conditions exist.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, anyone venturing on waterbodies should review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating and attend to any weather-related challenges. Customers are encouraged to check the MTA app, TrainTime app or mta.info for real-time service updates before traveling. Customers should also sign up for email service alerts.

Port Authority

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather conditions and is working with airport terminal operators and other airport partners in preparation. Air travelers should check with their airlines for updated information on their flights before leaving for the airport or check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure or arrival airport. Motorists who use the Port Authority’s six bridges and tunnels are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts and allow for additional travel time. Midtown Bus Terminal users can use the MyTerminal app for real-time updates or check directly with their bus carriers for service changes. PATH riders can check train service information via the PATH mobile app, RidePATH.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be traveling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Do not go near or touch fallen or sagging power lines: treat all wires as live and dangerous. Keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Never touch any lines or any items that are in contact with lines.

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson:

Electric: 800-527-2714 or Gas: 800-942-8274

Con Ed:

Electric: 800-752-6633 or Gas: 800-752-6633

Corning Gas:

Liberty Utilities (St. Lawrence Gas) Corp.:

National Fuel Gas:

National Grid:

Electric: 800-867-5222

Long Island (gas): 1-800-490-0045

Metro NYC (gas): 1-718-643-4050

Upstate (gas): 1-800-892-2345

NYSEG:

Electric: 800-572-1131 or Gas: 800-572-1121

O&R:

Electric: 877-434-4100 or Gas: 800-533-5325

PSEG-LI:

RG&E: