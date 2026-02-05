Shootings Fall 61 Percent Since 2021

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership and commitment to common-sense gun laws are helping drive record-low levels of gun violence across New York. This progress didn’t happen by accident — it’s the result of critical partnerships, prevention, and accountability. Just as the Governor continues to do, I am committed to building on these initiatives that are saving lives, working hand-in-hand with local leaders, community leaders, and law enforcement, so families in Western New York and across the 61st District can feel safe and proud of where they live, while we take real action to keep illegal guns off our streets.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “It is a great day in New York State when we can acknowledge the significant decline in gun violence across our state. We do not get to this point without buy-in from government, law enforcement, and the community. It really takes a joint effort to get these results. I applaud everyone; from Governor Hochul, to our anti-violence groups doing the work in our communities, to law enforcement being receptive and adaptive in its policing. I fully support Governor Hochul with her initiatives in continuing to curb gun violence.”

Assemblymember Patrick B. Burke said, “All of these statistics mean one thing: families can feel safe in their own neighborhoods.This progress didn’t happen by accident, it’s the result of smart investments in public safety, community-based prevention and ensuring law enforcement has the tools they need.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “These significant declines in gun violence incidents, injuries, and deaths make one thing clear: strong gun safety laws save lives. The Governor's proposals to further strengthen New York State's gun laws build on this momentum by targeting illegal and homegrown firearms and further protecting public safety. While this progress is encouraging, continued action is essential to ensure safer communities for all New Yorkers.”

Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said, “I am extremely grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of public safety initiatives. This funding has enhanced the collaborative efforts of prosecutors, our law enforcement partners and our community partners to achieve unprecedented low levels of gun-involved crime in our community. I look forward to our continued partnership with the Governor and New York State as we work to end gun violence in Buffalo and Erie County.”