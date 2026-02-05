Rochester Affordable Housing Development Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of a $35 million transformative affordable and supportive housing project in downtown Rochester. Located next to historic St. Joseph’s Park, the Alta Vista development includes 76 affordable and supportive units and was part of Rochester’s $10 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 6,200 affordable homes in Monroe County, nearly 4,700 of which are in the city of Rochester. Alta Vista continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Bringing renewed life to our downtowns and preserving history while creating safe, stable, affordable housing are among my administration’s top priorities,” Governor Hochul said. “This new construction of 76 affordable homes next to St. Joseph’s Park compliments other impactful projects we have done in Rochester and the surrounding region. Alta Vista shows what we can do when State agencies, developers and non-profits band together to address the housing crisis and bring affordable housing to communities across New York State.”

Alta Vista was built on four vacant lots along Franklin, Pleasant and Andrews streets within the city’s DRI target area. The six-story building has 76 apartments and commercial space that will be used by The Landmark Society of Western New York for public events and special private occasions tied to the park, which features the preserved bell tower and outer wall of a 19th century church.

There are 73 one-to-two-bedroom apartments, along with three two-bedroom townhouse-style units constructed at the rear of the building. Part of Alta Vista’s exterior consists of stone and archways that mimic the surviving walls of St. Joseph’s Church.

All of the development’s apartments are affordable for households earning at or below 70 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 14 apartments with support services for individuals and households struggling with homelessness. Services are provided on-site by YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County, supporting individuals to be independent and self-sufficient through job, education and transportation assistance, as well as counseling. The development also includes eight units that are accessible to and equipped for people with mobility disabilities, as well as four units that are accessible for people with hearing disabilities and/or vision disabilities.

The all-electric building, which features a rooftop solar array, is expected to achieve identified goals of Passive House Certification and the ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction Program.

Residential amenities include free high-speed broadband access and common area Wi-Fi internet, a community room with kitchen, multiple lounges, on-site parking, tenant storage, an outdoor patio and an indoor children's play area.

The project’s developer is Ibero-American Development Corporation, with Edgemere Development, Inc. as consulting developer.

Alta Vista joins several HCR-supported projects currently underway in Rochester, including Gateway Apartments that will bring more affordable housing downtown while rehabilitating a historic structure on Main Street.

State financing for the development includes $16.5 million in Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credits and nearly $11.8 million in capital subsidies from HCR, awarded under the Low-Income Housing Trust Fund and Federal Housing Trust Fund. Alta Vista was awarded almost $1.2 million from the DRI and an additional $200,000 in DRI funding was allocated to a St. Joseph’s Park improvement project. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) provided $2.6 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The development was also supported by $570,000 from the Clean Energy Initiative, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). NYSERDA also provided support for rooftop solar through NY-Sun. Funding for the supportive units is provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by OTDA. Eight units are supported by HCR project-based rental assistance.

In addition, the Community Preservation Corporation provided $1.3 million in permanent financing, and the city of Rochester awarded $1 million in HOME funds.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is working every day to create and preserve affordable housing while revitalizing our downtowns and neighborhoods. Working once again with Ibero-American Development Corporation and Edgemere Development, we have brought 76 new affordable homes for individuals and families to downtown Rochester, while also providing support for our most vulnerable residents.”

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Alta Vista is exactly the kind of housing investment our downtowns need: affordable, energy-efficient homes where people can easily access jobs, services and public spaces. Through the DRI and the Governor’s leadership, New York is helping communities like Rochester transform underutilized spaces into housing that strengthens neighborhoods and supports stability for its residents. This project is a shining example of how strategic State investment can address the housing crisis and make residents feel at home in their communities.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are pleased to partner with Ibero-American Development Corporation, the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County, and all our state and local partners on this vital project, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to make landmark investments that increase and strengthen permanent supportive housing options across New York State. The completion of Alta Vista at St. Joseph’s Park provides some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness with stable, affordable housing, along with direct access to essential support services they need to live independently.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to have contributed to the transformation of long-vacant lots into all-electric affordable housing for underserved populations in the Rochester community. The completion of Alta Vista demonstrates how New York State can integrate modern clean energy and efficient building solutions alongside longstanding, historic community spaces to propel neighborhoods toward a more resilient future.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Rochester deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered more than $16 million to help build 76 brand new units at the Alta Vista apartment building. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver lower housing costs across New York.”

Senator Kristen Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers deserve access to affordable housing, but too often, the most vulnerable in our communities are priced out of their homes and apartments. I’m grateful that the completion of the Alta Vista apartment building will create new affordable homes with necessary supportive services while helping to revitalize downtown Rochester. In the Senate, I will continue fighting for federal funding to expand access to sustainable housing solutions across New York.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “I am proud to have helped secure funding for this transformational project. Affordable housing ensures more people have a safe and stable place to call home. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to investing in Rochester, and our shared belief that every family deserves the opportunity to thrive.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Alta Vista at St. Joseph’s Park is coming at the perfect time to help alleviate our housing crisis and provide high-quality, affordable homes to our community members who need it most. I want to thank Ibero-American Development Corporation and all those involved in setting the standard for sustainable, affordable housing in the heart of downtown Rochester.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Affordable housing is essential for building strong and stable communities. This $35 million investment provides safe, supportive homes for families, seniors and vulnerable residents in downtown Rochester. Projects like Alta Vista not only address our housing crisis but also honor our city’s history and strengthen our neighborhoods. I applaud Governor Hochul, Ibero-American Development Corporation, and all partners involved in bringing Alta Vista at St. Joseph’s Park to life.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “This development shows what it looks like to put people first. With leadership from Gov. Kathy Hochul and committed local partners, Alta Vista converts underused land into affordable, energy-efficient housing while honoring the site’s history. Projects like this strengthen downtown, expand housing access and help Rochester continue our forward momentum.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “When we talk about transformative investments in Monroe County, there is nothing more transformative than safe, dependable, and affordable housing, especially for residents working hard every day on low incomes and still struggling to make ends meet. Projects like this don’t just build housing — they build lives. They strengthen families. They create stability, dignity and opportunity. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her partnership and leadership in turning what were once vacant lots into high-quality, affordable homes for dozens of individuals and families right here in our community. This is what progress looks like.”

Rochester City Council President Miguel A. Melendez Jr. said, “Housing is a critical need in our community, and Alta Vista at St. Joseph Park shows what’s possible when we commit to high-quality, affordable, and climate-resilient housing. This development reflects the hard work of many partners coming together to deliver for Rochester residents, including some of our most vulnerable neighbors. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and all our partners for their continued support in advancing equity and opportunity for Rochesterians.

Ibero-American Development Corporation Vice President Eugenio Marlin said, “Alta Vista at St. Joseph’s Park is IADC’s newest contribution in the City of Rochester to what we collectively recognize as an essential need for individuals and families. By developing 76 more units of new housing, IADC continues to be true to its mission of creating quality, safe and affordable housing, as well as spaces for service and common enjoyment.”

Edgemere Development Partner Chris Roland said, “This building stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the city of Rochester, the State of NY, local stakeholders and all financing partners to support a legacy organization’s transformation of underutilized space, bringing new life to Downtown.”

YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County President and CEO Myra Henry said, “Alta Vista represents what’s possible when strong housing and strong supportive services come together. YWCA’s role is to walk alongside residents — connecting them to services that support safety, economic stability and overall well-being — so this development becomes a foundation for lasting success.”

The Landmark Society of Western New York Executive Director Wayne Goodman said, “The Landmark Society of Western New York is thrilled with the Alta Vista development in Rochester. This project demonstrates how preservation and new construction work hand in hand. Adjacent to St. Joseph’s Park, it brings quality, affordable housing to Rochester while reinforcing the energy and livability of the community.”

Community Preservation Corporation Vice President and Mortgage Officer Miriam Zinter said, “Seeing Alta Vista at St. Joseph’s Park open its doors is an inspiring reminder of how thoughtful, collaborative development can uplift a community. This beautiful, all‑electric building delivers the kind of high‑quality, sustainable and affordable housing that strengthens communities and opens doors for the people who call Rochester home. CPC is proud to have supported a project that provides stability for its residents, including those who need supportive services, while also bringing new vitality to the heart of downtown. My thanks to Ibero‑American Development Corporation, Edgemere Development, the YWCA, and our partners at the state and city levels, including Governor Hochul, for their shared commitment to creating a more equitable and resilient New York.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, a comprehensive Housing Plan, and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Rochester.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.