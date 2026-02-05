Student Opportunity: Applications Now Open for Free, Immersive Keller BLOOM Ocean Sciences Program

Do you know a Maine high school junior who’s passionate about science and curious about the ocean? Applications are now open for a no-cost, immersive ocean research experience through the Keller BLOOM Program, offered by the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.

The Keller BLOOM Program runs May 17-22, 2026, and gives selected students the chance to spend a week living and learning on Bigelow’s East Boothbay campus, working alongside professional scientists using advanced equipment and real research techniques.

Founded by Bigelow scientist Maureen Keller, the Keller BLOOM Program is designed to introduce students to hands-on ocean science, from field sampling and data collection to laboratory investigation and analysis. Participants explore the biological, chemical, and geological characteristics of Maine’s marine environment and learn firsthand what a career in ocean science can look like.

Current Maine high school juniors — including those who are homeschooled — are encouraged to apply. No previous research experience is required, and there is no cost to participate; Bigelow provides chaperoned room and board for the week.

Sixteen students from across the state will be selected, with representation from Maine’s various counties being a priority. During the program, students may participate in field activities, laboratory investigations, and discussions with scientists about careers, ethics, and real-world ocean research.

Applications are due April 10, 2026. For more details and to submit an application, visit the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences Keller BLOOM Program application or contact Dr. Nicole Poulton at npoulton@bigelow.org or 207-315-2567 x513.