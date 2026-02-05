Bellwether Farm Welcomes Two New Farm Managers to Lead Its Regenerative Agriculture Program

Bellwether Farm Logo Bellwether Farm Lake Sunset at Bellwether

Molly Orr and Mary Kaitlyn Brown strengthen the farm’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, land stewardship, and transformational guest experiences.

What I love about regenerative agriculture is how everything feeds back into itself.” — Molly Orr

WAKEMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellwether Farm is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Orr and Mary Kaitlyn Brown as farm managers, marking an important step forward in the farm’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, land stewardship, and transformational guest experiences through events and retreats.Together, Orr and Brown bring complementary expertise that reflects both the complexity of Bellwether’s working farm and its deep commitment to hospitality, education, and community connection.Brown joins Bellwether as Farm Manager for Gardens and Vegetable Production, overseeing the farm’s growing operations as well as its seasonal sustainable agriculture internship program. With a background in environmental studies and years of experience in environmental education, she brings a holistic, systems-based approach to food production and learning.“What immediately drew me to Bellwether is that it truly lives its values,” Brown said. “The way the land is cared for, the way food is grown and prepared, and the way people are welcomed here all work together to nourish both the body and the soul. That kind of ecological spirituality is rare—and powerful.”Orr serves as Farm Manager for Livestock and Land Stewardship, leading Bellwether’s animal systems, volunteer programming, and conservation practices across the property. With hands-on experience working on farms throughout the Midwest, she is especially passionate about regenerative systems that are circular, resilient, and community-driven.“What I love about regenerative agriculture is how everything feeds back into itself,” Orr said. “At Bellwether, that idea extends beyond the land. Guests come here to rest and reconnect—and many of them return wanting to care for this place, too. That reciprocity is what makes this farm special.”The decision to appoint two farm managers emerged organically through Bellwether’s hiring process, as leadership recognized the breadth and diversity of systems operating across the farm.“As we listened to Molly and Mary Kait, it became clear that the farm didn’t need a single leader trying to hold everything,” said Stratt Byars , executive director of Bellwether Farm. “What it needed was the right people, each bringing their own strengths, working in partnership. Together, they allow us to deepen the connection between our guests, the land, and the food we grow here.”By dividing leadership across garden production, livestock management, land stewardship, volunteer engagement, and education, Bellwether is positioned to expand its farm programming while strengthening its role as a place of learning, renewal, and transformation.Orr and Brown will work closely together to integrate plant and animal systems, support volunteers and interns, and create meaningful opportunities for guests to engage with the farm—whether through hands-on work, guided experiences, or simply spending time in a thoughtfully cared-for landscape.Their leadership reflects Bellwether Farm’s belief that caring for the land and caring for people are inseparable—and that when both are tended with intention, lasting impact follows.About Bellwether FarmBellwether Farm, Camp, Retreat, and Education Center, located in Wakeman, Ohio, offers a model of sustainable living that promotes physical and spiritual wellness, fidelity to the environment, and social justice. It is a popular location for executive and creative retreats and offers year-round accommodations.

