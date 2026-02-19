Petition Surpasses 1,300 Signatures as Citizens Demand Transparency on Shaker Lakes Parklands Project

Proposed Stream vs. Current Stream Access Roads

Public records request reveals previously undisclosed plans; residents press officials for pause and review

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just over a week, more than 1,300 citizens have signed a petition calling for an immediate pause in the Shaker Lakes Parklands Project after newly obtained documents revealed significant proposed alterations to the historic landscape—plans that had not been publicly shared before a formal public records request.Members of the Shaker Lakes Conservancy and other concerned residents obtained the project plans only after filing a public records request. The documents outline sweeping changes to the historic Shaker Lakes Parklands, including the removal of nearly 1,100 trees, 26 acres of earthworks, and the armoring of the Lower Lake shoreline with approximately 100 tons of concrete riprap—effectively transferring decades of costly maintenance and environmental responsibility for a highly engineered landscape onto the public.The disclosure prompted residents from across Greater Cleveland to attend a board meeting of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD). Residents also attended meetings of the Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights councils, urging mayors and council members to take a closer look at a newly drafted Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to be signed by USACE, the Ohio State Historical Preservation Office, and NEORSD, and to ensure full public transparency before any further action proceeds.“These plans were never meaningfully shared with the public, yet they outline irreversible changes to a historic cultural landscape that belongs to the community,” said Amy Weinfurtner, spokesperson for the Shaker Lakes Conservancy. “It should not take a legal records request for citizens to understand what is being proposed for one of our region’s most treasured public assets.”Weinfurtner adds that both lakes are small impoundments and can be fixed. “Until the public has received proper due diligence through an independent feasibility study, we simply don't know what is possible.”The Shaker Lakes Conservancy is formally calling for a pause of the Shaker Lakes Parklands Project in its entirety, including but not limited to:Removal of nearly 1,100 trees and significant earthworksArmoring of the Lower Lake shoreline with approximately 100 tons of concrete riprapAny actions that would irreversibly alter the historic lakes, watercourses, or cultural landscapeThe Conservancy states that any pause must remain in effect until:Completion of the full Section 106 historic cultural landscape review, as required by federal lawFormal public input is received, documented, and meaningfully addressed through recognized engagement standardsAn independent evaluation assesses feasible alternatives, including restoration options for the Upper (Horseshoe) Lake, prior to final federal action prior to completed permitting and approvalsAll affected public entities and stakeholders are included as signatories to any agreement determining the future of the historic lakes and surrounding landscapeA Regional Bellwether for Public StewardshipAdvocates say the issue extends beyond neighborhood boundaries. The Shaker Lakes Parklands are widely regarded as one of Greater Cleveland’s most significant historic and environmental assets, serving residents across the region.“This is about more than one project,” Weinfurtner added. “It’s about how public land is stewarded, how decisions are made, and whether transparency is the standard or the exception. Once historic landscapes are altered, they cannot be recreated.”The petition remains open and continues to gain signatures daily. Residents and community members are encouraged to review the petition and supporting information at https://shakerlakesconservancy.org/ About Shaker Lakes ConservancyShaker Lakes Conservancy is a grassroots collective of engaged citizens from across Greater Cleveland. Some members live near the lakes, while others come from farther away—but all are united by a shared commitment to preserving the history, water, wildlife, and sense of community embodied by the Shaker Lakes Parklands. Together, they steward this treasured landscape for future generations, paying forward a legacy of care, connection, and civic responsibility.

