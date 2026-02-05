Special Investigating Unit secures second settlement agreement from imbizo events

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a second settlement agreement in its ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding linked to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Roadshow Send Off campaign.

The Special Tribunal made an order directing Imbizo Events to repay R70 000.00 to the SIU in two equal instalments. This marks the second successful recovery by the SIU in this matter. On 19 December 2025, the SIU announced a settlement agreement with Ms Minenhle Dlamini, who repaid R50 000.00 that she had irregularly received from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO. Both recoveries form part of the SIU’s broader mandate to ensure that public funds are returned to the State and redirected to lawful beneficiaries.

These recoveries are a result of the SIU’s investigation, which uncovered that the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, registered only months before receiving funding, was used as a conduit to channel R24.98 million in NLC grant funding. The grant was approved within six days of application by SASCOC on behalf of the foundation. Funds intended for Olympic awareness events were instead diverted to entities and individuals linked to former NLC officials and associates, including:

R15.35 million to Ironbridge Travel Agency, linked to former NLC COO Phillemon Letwaba.

R7.23 million to Mshandukani Holdings, controlled by Mashudu Shandukani.

R3 million to Mosokodi Business Trust, also linked to Letwaba.

Direct payments to former NLC officials and associates.

In April 2025, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal freezing assets worth R24.9 million, including two luxury properties and a specialised Powerstar vehicle, acquired through misappropriated funds.

The SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal seeking to declare the NLC’s decision to grant funding to SASCOC invalid and to set it aside. The application seeks an order directing all respondents in the matter to repay the full amount of R24.98 million unduly paid to them. The matter was heard in December 2025, and the SIU awaits judgment.

Authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa through Proclamation R32 of 2020, the SIU is dedicated to investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration within the NLC and to recovering financial losses incurred by the State.

The SIU is empowered to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to address any wrongdoing it identifies, in accordance with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996. Any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during investigations will be forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority for further legal action.

