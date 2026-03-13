MEC Matome Chiloane mourns Grade 9 learner following stabbing incident at Badirile Secondary School

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is devastated by a tragic incident that occurred today, Thursday, 12 March 2026, where a 16-year-old Grade 9 boy learner from Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville, passed away at a local clinic after allegedly being stabbed by another learner.

Preliminary reports indicate an altercation occurred between two learners on school grounds on Thursday morning, during which a 17-year-old Grade 10 boy allegedly stabbed a Grade 9 learner, causing severe injuries.

The injured learner was rushed to a local medical facility and sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Accordingly, the school is in the process of conducting necessary disciplinary action against perpetrator, while police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The Department has dispatched its Psychosocial Support Unit to visit the school tomorrow to provide support to the affected learners, and educators.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased learner and the Badirile Secondary School community. We strongly discourage any acts of violence among learners, as such actions have irreversible consequences. We urgently call upon parents and guardians to assist us in instilling discipline in our children at home, as it takes a collaborative effort to ensure our learners behave appropriately and remain safe,” said MEC Chiloane.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson, Gauteng Department of Education

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

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