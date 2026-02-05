Orbotic Systems Executes Commercial License for Aerospace DiskSat Technology

Disksat Satellites orbiting earth

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbotic Systems Inc. (OSI) announced today that it has entered into a commercial license agreement with The Aerospace Corporation, a leader in advancing national space capabilities, for the use of its DiskSat technology.OSI plans to use the DiskSat form factor as a host spacecraft for a Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) sensor pathfinder, including integration studies for its WIND (Wind Ion Neutral Density) sensor. The effort is intended to support technical assessment and future mission planning related to VLEO operations.“DiskSat is a compelling host platform for VLEO operations due to its geometry and mission flexibility,” said Erik T. Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems. “This license allows us to move forward with a focused pathfinder configuration and collaborate with The Aerospace Corporation on technical planning.”DiskSat, developed by The Aerospace Corporation is a lightweight, compact, flat disc-shaped satellite designed for optimizing future rideshare launches. Its unconventional shape offers a variety of new possibilities for cost-effective and rapid constellation deployment, packing efficiency, and mass distribution. Following a successful launch last month, the DiskSats are now in orbit, beginning mission demonstrations that showcase the potential of this new satellite form factor.According to Deb Salvaggio, Aerospace’s Director of Technology Transfer, “It has always been our plan for DiskSat to be transitioned to industry as quickly as possible. We are excited to work with Orbotic Systems as a valued partner.”The parties expect to coordinate next steps including technical documentation transfer and interface planning. Specific mission timelines, launch services, and customer sponsorship are not yet finalized.About Orbotic Systems Inc.Orbotic Systems Inc. (OSI) produces space systems focused on mission assurance, on-orbit operations, and space environment sensing. OSI’s work includes edge computing concepts for operational decision aids and sensors relevant to space weather and VLEO mission performance.Learn more: orboticsystems.comMedia Contact: Jane Ielmini, COO, admin@orboticsystems.com, (805) 941-1028 ext. 4About The Aerospace Corporation:The Aerospace Corporation is a leading architect for the nation’s space programs, advancing capabilities that outpace threats to the country’s national security while nurturing innovative technologies to further a new era of space commercialization and exploration. Aerospace’s national workforce of more than 4,800 employees provides objective technical expertise and thought leadership to solve the hardest problems in space and assure mission success for space systems and space vehicles. For more information, visit www.aerospace.org . Follow us on LinkedIn and X: @AerospaceCorp.

