Orbotic Systems & O-Astra ISR Announce Strategic DiskSat Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Defense Mission Solutions

DiskSat Orbital Network In Action

Built Different: DiskSat Positioned for ISR, Mission Integration, and Emerging National Security Opportunities.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbotic Systems Inc. (OSI) announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with O-Astra ISR, LLC to support the integration, development, and market expansion of DiskSat mission solutions for defense, intelligence, and Earth observation in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO). The collaboration establishes a framework for O-Astra ISR to act as a mission integrator and government channel partner for mutually pursued opportunities, leveraging the DiskSat agreement between Orbotic Systems and The Aerospace Corporation.This alliance marks an important step as Orbotic Systems moves to position DiskSat as a flexible, mission-ready spacecraft platform for emerging government and national security needs. Under the new partnership, Orbotic Systems will provide the DiskSat spacecraft platform, technical interfaces, and engineering support, while O-Astra ISR will lead mission architecture development, defense market engagement, payload partner alignment, and proposal capture for select opportunities. O-Astra will provide expertise in operational intelligence, ISR analysis, and defense mission support to align emerging space capabilities with real-world mission requirements.This announcement builds on recent commercialization momentum of Orbotic Systems following its agreement to license and commercialize DiskSat technology for future mission applications, including VLEO operations and payload integration studies. That earlier milestone positioned DiskSat as a compelling host platform for next-generation orbital sensing and mission concepts.“DiskSat gives us a fundamentally different spacecraft architecture for missions where form factor, aerodynamic behavior, power, and payload flexibility matter,” said Erik T. Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems. “By partnering with O-Astra ISR, we are creating a stronger pathway to bring DiskSat into operational defense and intelligence mission environments. In this domain, speed, adaptability, and mission assurance are essential.”“At O-Astra ISR, our mission is to accelerate access to advanced sensor capabilities in space. Partnering with Orbotic Systems to support DiskSat enables a new class of responsive, cost-effective platforms for the Department of War,” said Mitch Overton, CEO of O-Astra. “We believe this collaboration will unlock faster innovation cycles and expand what’s possible in national security space.”DiskSat’s unconventional thin-disc spacecraft form factor is designed to challenge traditional satellite assumptions by offering a compact platform optimized for rideshare efficiency, mass distribution, payload flexibility, and potential VLEO performance advantages. Orbotic Systems has positioned DiskSat as a platform for future applications spanning ISR, SATCOM, maneuver, power-dense missions, navigation warfare support, and space control-related mission concepts.The partnership is especially timely as both companies pursue opportunities aligned with evolving U.S. defense priorities, including initiatives emphasizing layered defense, sensing, analysis, systems engineering, and rapid prototyping. O-Astra ISR brings experience in intelligence operations, operational planning, and defense mission support, including direct support to combatant command intelligence activities and exercise development. Orbotic Systems provides the underlying spacecraft platform, advanced sensing technologies, and mission-assurance capabilities that enable these missions, including the DiskSat architecture, WIND sensing system, and ARGUS predictive analytics framework. In parallel, the companies have also aligned under a teaming structure supporting pursuit of SHIELD-related opportunities, reinforcing the strategic fit between Orbotic Systems’ platform innovation and O-Astra ISR’s defense mission capture and integration approach.The companies expect to jointly explore opportunities involving:• ISR and tactical sensing missions• Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) architectures• Defense and national security applications• Earth observation and responsive mission concepts• Payload-hosting and mission integration opportunities• Future proliferated spacecraft ecosystem developmentThis agreement reflects the continued focus that Orbotic Systems has on building technologies that support mission assurance, responsive space operations, and next-generation orbital architectures.About Orbotic Systems Inc.Orbotic Systems Inc. develops advanced space technologies focused on mission assurance, on-orbit operations, responsive spacecraft architectures, and space environment sensing. The company’s portfolio includes systems for deorbiting, orbital threat analysis, edge-enabled mission support, and VLEO-enabling spacecraft concepts, including its emerging DiskSat platform. Learn more at orboticsystems.comAbout O-Astra ISR, LLCO-Astra ISR, LLC is focused on mission integration, intelligence support, defense market engagement, and operational solution development for government and national security applications. The company supports advanced mission architectures designed to meet evolving customer requirements across ISR and defense-related domains, with expertise in ISR analysis, collection management, and operational planning that bridges emerging technology with real-world mission execution. For more information on O-Astra ISR, contact: info@o-astra.com, (346) 338-9096

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