More Than $38M for Counties to Prepare for Next Generation 911

Governor Kathy Hochul today awarded more than $38 million to support the strengthening of the fiber-optic network infrastructure 911 centers need in place to be able to upgrade to Next Generation 911. Through the state’s Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) Readiness Grant Program, each county throughout the state that applied, and New York City, received $689,655 to support this work.

“Our 911 centers are the backbone of public safety and it’s crucial that the technology that supports them is upgraded to be the best it can be,” Governor Hochul said. “As we work toward the implementation of Next Gen 911, this funding will be critical for our local partners to make the upgrades necessary for helping ensure that every 911 call is answered quickly and effectively.”

Next Generation 911 refers to a digital infrastructure used by 911 centers that is able to handle voice, text, photos, and videos. The implementation of this infrastructure will help improve location accuracy, resilience, and data sharing among dispatchers and first responders. It replaces outdated analog networks, including the ones used throughout most of New York, with a modern, interconnected system that is able to manage increased communication types and provide better information for stronger, more effective emergency response operations.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “With technology ever evolving, expanding the ways in which New Yorkers can connect to 911 helps improve public safety and makes help more accessible. 911 operators are the first line of defense and it’s essential we ensure they have the resources they need to modernize their systems as we collectively work towards implementing NextGen 911 statewide.”

These awards build on the Governor’s continued effort to support counties’ ability to begin making the transition to Next Generation 911. Most recently, Governor Hochul announced $85 million in grant funding that was awarded to access modern call handling equipment and software needed for 911 centers to be able to function within a Next Generation 911 environment.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

