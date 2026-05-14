ENTREX (OTC:NTRX) Releases Interested Party Update and MD&A Highlighting its Revenue & EBITDA Acquisition Strategy

Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex (OTC:NTRX) (OTCQB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC:NTRX) today announced the release of its updated Management Discussion & Analysis ( https://entrex.link/MDA_Q1_2026 ) together with an updated Interested Party Update ( https://entrex.link/Interested_Party_Update_05_2026 ) outlining the Company’s strategy to acquire revenue-producing and EBITDA-positive natural gas-powered data processing infrastructure assets across North America.The updated materials further detail Entrex’s acquisition-focused model centered on purchasing existing operating revenues and EBITDA streams associated with remote data processing trailers powered by stranded and underutilized natural gas resources.“We continue to position Entrex around a straightforward capital markets thesis — we buy Revenues and EBITDA,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “Our focus remains on acquiring operating infrastructure assets with demonstrated historical cash flow while building a scalable distributed natural gas-powered data processing network.”“The updated materials outline the Company’s operational pipeline, including approximately 800 U.S.-based trailer deployments together with recently announced Canadian opportunities representing an additional 1,000 potential trailer positions”, said Matthew J. Henderson, Head of Capital Markets and Strategy at Entrex.Management believes the combination of low-cost energy sourcing, modular deployment architecture, and recurring operating cash flow may position the Company for scalable long-term infrastructure growth.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) acquires and operates proven, revenue-generating, EBITDA-producing natural gas–powered data processing trailers. The Company offers investors direct, asset-backed exposure to cash-flowing operating assets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

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