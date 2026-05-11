Entrex (OTC: NTRX) Partners with CryptoTherm on $240 Million Bitcoin Mining Acquisition Pipeline

NTRX CryptoTherm Manufacturing Inc. Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex (OTC:NTRX) (OTCQB:NTRX)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced a strategic partnership with CryptoTherm to produce and acquire approximately 1,000 operating, EBITDA-producing Bitcoin mining units, representing an estimated $240 million in targeted acquisitions, one of the largest single-partner acquisition pipelines in Entrex’s history.The partnership establishes a working framework for Entrex to acquire ownership interests in Units that have demonstrated historical EBITDA, consistent with Entrex’s standardized acquisition model that prioritizes proven operating performance over speculative development.At full scale, the partnership is expected to materially expand Entrex’s portfolio of cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets and meaningfully enhance EBITDA per share.“This is a defining moment for Entrex,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Chairman and CEO of Entrex. “CryptoTherm represents the kind of partner we can scale rapidly with as we execute on capital deployment from our SEC-qualified offering.”Austin Bank, CEO of CryptoTherm, added, “Entrex’s acquisition framework provides a clear, transparent path for operators like us to monetize the value we have built. Aligning with a publicly traded platform that prioritizes verified performance gives us confidence in both the process and the long-term partnership, and the scale of this engagement reflects the strength of that alignment.”“Each Unit acquired adds measurable EBITDA to our portfolio,” Watkins added. “A partnership of this magnitude reinforces the repeatability and scalability of our model, we acquire proven assets, consolidate verified EBITDA, and scale capital alongside operating performance. That is the foundation of long-term shareholder value.”The Company expects to provide additional updates as the partnership progresses through definitive documentation and closing conditions.Investors are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX on X (formerly Twitter) for timely updates.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) acquires and operates proven, revenue-generating, EBITDA-producing natural gas–powered data processing trailers. The Company offers investors direct, asset-backed exposure to cash-flowing operating assets.

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