Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United Arab Emirates
AZERBAIJAN, February 5 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 5.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, along with other officials.
