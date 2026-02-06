Now in Stock: Industrial SD & microSD Cards from Intelligent Memory

Intelligent Memory Logo SDcard from Intelligent Memory in industrial temperature ranges microSD card from Intelligent Memory in industrial temperature ranges

Intelligent Memory provides stability amid industry‑wide shortages with industrial-grade SD and microSD cards that are ready to ship.

FRANKFURT / ESCHBORN, GERMANY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With global DRAM and NAND shortages disrupting production across nearly every industrial sector, Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory and storage solutions, announces immediate availability of industrial‑grade SD and microSD cards in 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB.Intelligent Memory designed its SD products specifically for embedded and industrial applications that don’t require high densities, but maximum data reliability and long-term durability. For this reason, IM’s SD and microSD cards are based on SLC (Single-Level Cell) NAND flash with 60,000 (60K) Program/Erase (P/E) cycles, providing the high-endurance that industrial-grade storage requires. As they are rated for industrial temperatures, they are ideal for medical devices, data loggers, digital signage, industrial and machine vision cameras, as well as Raspberry Pi- and Arduino-based industrial systems.“For industrial customers navigating the 2026 memory crunch, IM’s SD card portfolio offers a rare source of reassurance and supply chain stability,” said Alistair Jones, Global Director Sales & Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “But even irrespective of the current market situation, baseline flash products are disappearing. Therefore, availability is becoming a decisive competitive advantage for OEMs.”SD and microSD cards with 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB are available now and shipping globally. Other densities are also available but might have lead times.Intelligent Memory is exhibiting these SD and microSD cards as part of its NAND flash memory product line at embedded world, in Nuremberg, from March 10 to 12 in hall 1, booth 340.About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information, visit: www.intelligentmemory.com

