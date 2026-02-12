Intelligent Memory Launches a New Generation of eMMC for Industrial Applications

Intelligent Memory launches new, low-density eMMCs Intelligent Memory is a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products

IM doubles down on long-term eMMC reliability as others exit the market

With our new low-density eMMC portfolio, customers get the capacity they need, without paying for excess. We’re committed to providing peace of mind through a stable and predictable supply chain.” — Alistair Jones, Global Director Sales & Marketing at Intelligent Memory

FRANKFURT / ESCHBORN, GERMANY, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many memory manufacturers discontinue their eMMC product lines, Intelligent Memory , a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, launches a new, low-density eMMC product line. The new eMMCs will come in 8GB and 16 GB densities in a 153-ball BGA package, and are purpose-built for industrial environments where stability, longevity, and right-sized capacity are critical.Despite industry exits, eMMC technology remains essential for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications, ranging from industrial control systems and factory automation to medical equipment, IoT gateways, smart devices, and automotive electronics. These applications demand durable, stable, and long-lived memory—not massive storage.With this new product line, Intelligent Memory is stepping up to ensure industrial customers have the reliable storage solutions they need. For applications that need more capacity, Intelligent Memory offers higher-density options, such as its 64 GB eMMC, which is currently in stock. With these options, Intelligent Memory invites industrial customers to future-proof their designs with eMMC they can count on.“Most industrial designs simply don’t require high-density storage,” said Alistair Jones, Global Director Sales & Marketing. “With our new low-density eMMC portfolio, customers get precisely the capacity they need, without paying for excess. We’re committed to supporting these products for the long term, providing peace of mind through a stable and predictable supply chain.”Samples of the new eMMC product line are available now. Intelligent Memory is exhibiting these eMMCs as part of its managed NAND flash memory product line at embedded world, in Nuremberg, from March 10 to 12 in hall 1, booth 340.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.