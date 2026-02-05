Tersus Solutions Expands Leadership Team as Demand for Circular Textile Solutions Accelerates

Tersus Solutions CO2 cleaning machine and production floor.

Promotions and a strategic hire position Tersus Solutions for its next phase of growth

These leadership updates reflect both the growth of our business and the strength of our team.” — Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tersus Solutions, the industry leader in resale operations and CO₂ cleaning technology for textiles, apparel, and protective gear, announces the promotion and addition of key leaders as the company enters its next phase of growth. As demand for recommerce, repair, and circular textile solutions continues to rise, these leadership updates reflect Tersus’s expanding scope and long-term commitment to building scalable circular infrastructure.

Russell Alissa has been promoted to Head of Operations, where he will oversee day-to-day operations across Tersus’s facilities, including processing, logistics, quality, and continuous improvement. Russell brings operations leadership experience from high-growth organizations, including more than four years at Amazon, where he led cross-functional, business-critical initiatives. Since joining Tersus as Operations Manager in April 2024, he has played a key role in strengthening execution and preparing the organization to scale.

Kevin Pulliam has been promoted to Director of People, where he will continue to lead organizational development, talent strategy, and employee engagement initiatives. In his expanded role, Pulliam will focus on strengthening Tersus’s culture, scaling people operations, and supporting the company’s growing workforce.

Rebecca Day has been promoted to Director of Marketing, bringing more than a decade of experience in brand strategy and market development within the outdoor, apparel, and textile industries. Day will lead marketing efforts across Tersus’s core business lines, supporting growth in recommerce, repair, and circular services while reinforcing the company’s position as the backbone of recommerce™.

Abigail Manwiller has been promoted to Manager of Partnerships & Sustainability, where she will manage and expand relationships with Tersus’s brand partners while advancing sustainability-driven programs. Manwiller holds a master’s degree in sustainability, which directly informs her work at Tersus—helping partners design and scale circular programs with measurable environmental impact across reuse, resale, and recycling pathways.

Emilie Johnson joins Tersus Solutions as Manager of Strategic Partnerships, bringing experience in developing collaborative partnerships across consumer goods ecosystem. Johnson will focus on building long-term strategic relationships that support growth and unlock new opportunities for brands seeking scalable circular solutions.

“These leadership updates reflect both the growth of our business and the strength of our team,” said Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions. “As our responsibilities and impact continue to expand, investing in talented leaders allows us to better serve our partners and accelerate the transition to a more circular textile economy.”

In addition to leadership updates, Tersus Solutions also promoted several team members into expanded operational roles. Miranda Murrieta Fernandez has been promoted to Footwear Lead Associate, where she will continue to support and scale footwear processing and repair operations. Elliott Barnard has been promoted to Warehouse Manager, overseeing facility operations, inventory flow, and day-to-day logistics. Peter Smeal has been promoted to Repairs Lead, leading repair operations across garments, footwear, and gear to ensure quality, consistency, and throughput as volumes grow.

As Tersus Solutions continues to grow its role as the backbone of recommerce™, the company remains committed to expanding best-in-class capabilities across cleaning, repair, resale, and recycling—helping brands extend product life and reduce environmental impact at scale.

For more information about Tersus Solutions, please visit www.tersussolutions.com. Please direct media inquiries to Becky Day at becky@tersussolutions.com

About Tersus Solutions

Founded in 2009, Tersus Solutions is a Denver-based company committed to revolutionizing textile care and circularity with its patented liquid CO₂ technology–the most advanced and environmentally friendly cleaning available. In 2021, Tersus Solutions received Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award for its dedication to extending textile life and preserving the environment. As the backbone of recommerce™, Tersus partners with leading outdoor, athletic, luxury, and footwear brands to provide full-suite textile reclamation, repair, upcycling, recycling, and logistics solutions. Tersus also sets a new standard in PPE care, utilizing its CO₂ cleaning process to offer unmatched care for firefighter gear, far exceeding the carcinogen removal rate of traditional cleaning methods for safer, more comfortable gear. Additionally, Tersus reclaims and recycles down from apparel, bedding, and gear, extending the life of valuable materials and reducing waste.

