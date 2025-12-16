Tersus Solutions Powers Repairs for Theory

Tersus is repairing Theory product so it can enjoy a second life.

Proprietary CO₂ cleaning technology and suite of repair services drives scale and circularity within this give back program

We are excited to supply cleaning and repairing as many garments as possible so Theory can continue to support their charity partners with pieces ready for a second life.” — Peter Whitcomb

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tersus Solutions, the Denver-based innovator behind proprietary liquid CO₂ cleaning technology, is proud to announce its role as the repair, cleaning, and logistics partner of Theory's “Theory for Good Circle” program. This brand initiative focuses on keeping Theory brand products out of the landfills by extending the life of garments which are donated to non-profit partners, and Theory has already processed over 12,250 items.

Tersus’ role will provide garment cleaning, repair, rejuvenation, and donation services. Each item that comes through a Tersus facility will be carefully inspected, cleaned (often by Tersus’ closed-loop liquid CO₂ system), and then is repaired by skilled technicians trained to meet Theory’s exacting standards. The items are then sent along to one of Theory’s chosen charity partners of The Fresh Air Fund, NYC LGBT Community Center, or Street Soccer USA. Students from these partner organizations receive repaired Theory garments and professional headshots - boosting their confidence and supporting career readiness. This process not only reduces waste but also preserves the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Theory products, while making a meaningful impact for those in need.

“Theory’s garments are not only beautifully made and timeless in design, they’re built to last. It’s rewarding to help extend that longevity while contributing to Theory’s charitable impact.” says Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions. “We are excited to supply cleaning and repairing as many garments as possible so Theory can continue to support their charity partners with pieces ready for a second life.”

Through partnerships like Theory, Tersus will continue to demonstrate how the right infrastructure can make sustainability actionable. Tersus is honored to help Theory close the loop on fashion, proving that good design and responsible innovation go hand in hand.

About Tersus Solutions

Founded in 2009, Tersus Solutions is a Denver-based company committed to revolutionizing textile care and circularity with its patented liquid CO₂ technology–the most advanced and environmentally friendly cleaning available. In 2021, Tersus Solutions received Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award for its dedication to extending textile life and preserving the environment. As the backbone of recommerce™, Tersus partners with leading outdoor, athletic, luxury, and footwear brands to provide full-suite textile reclamation, repair, upcycling, recycling, and logistics solutions. Tersus also sets a new standard in PPE care, utilizing its CO₂ cleaning process to offer unmatched care for firefighter gear, far exceeding the carcinogen removal rate of traditional cleaning methods for safer, more comfortable gear. Additionally, Tersus reclaims and recycles down from apparel, bedding, and gear, extending the life of valuable materials and reducing waste. Learn more at www.tersussolutions.com.

About Theory

In 1997, Theory was founded in New York on the simple idea that exceptional fit, fabric, and style can empower us to change the way we dress and live. Nearly three decades later, we continue to perfect our offering of timeless, elevated wardrobe essentials. Inspired by the city’s energy, vibrancy, and sophistication, Theory is designed with the urban dweller in mind. Our aim is to create clothes that inspire everyday confidence—for work and beyond—so you can make your mark.

