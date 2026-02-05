TxDOT off to active start in 2026

Feb. 4, 2026

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — The new year began with significant progress on highway expansion, safety improvements and local mobility projects across the state.

The work includes major interstate reconstruction in Texas’ largest cities, pedestrian and bicyclist upgrades, rural safety projects and new construction breaking ground in fast-growing communities.

Austin: I-35 Capital Express Central Project reaches new phase

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing to reconstruct the I-35 bridges over Lady Bird Lake bridges — a major milestone in the $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project.

The existing northbound Riverside Drive exit and the Holly Street entrance and exit are closed permanently. However, a new Riverside Drive bypass lane, temporary Holly Street exit, and U-turn opened to help with mobility during construction.

The long-term project, part of the broader MyMobility35 initiative, is designed to improve safety, reduce congestion and better accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and transit users through central Austin.

Central Texas: RM 2243 breaks ground in Williamson County

In Williamson County, TxDOT joined county leaders, the City of Leander and federal partners to break ground on Phase 1a of the RM 2243 project.

The project will reconstruct and widen 3.5 miles of RM 2243 between 183A and Garey Park, adding a center turn lane, realigning curves to improve safety and building a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2028.

Hill Country: New traffic signals improve safety in Wimberley

In Hays County, TxDOT began nighttime construction on three new traffic signals at RR 12 and Old Kyle Road in Wimberley.

The signals are intended to improve safety at a busy intersection while minimizing traffic impacts through overnight work. Construction is expected to continue into the spring.

Greater Houston: Grand Parkway expansion moves forward

TxDOT also announced plans to expand the Grand Parkway in west Harris County, responding to rapid residential growth and congestion between I-10 and Highway 290.

Construction, scheduled to begin this summer, will widen the corridor from four lanes to six and include safety upgrades such as replacing cable barriers with concrete barriers and adding noise walls where needed.

Safety investments announced in West Texas and the Panhandle

In Taylor County, TxDOT outlined plans for a $125 million expansion of I-20, widening the interstate to six lanes and adding a new overpass at Judge Ely Boulevard.

While construction is scheduled to begin in late 2026, the project represents one of several large-scale upgrades advancing statewide.

Meanwhile, in Lubbock, TxDOT began a $2.7 million safety project on U.S. 62 between Lubbock and Ropesville, installing cable median barriers to reduce severe crashes.

In Amarillo, crews started ADA improvements on I-40 service roads and Washington Street, adding curb ramps, sidewalks and shared-use paths to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

From interstate megaprojects in Austin, Houston and San Antonio to community-scale safety upgrades across rural and urban Texas, January underscored TxDOT’s commitment of Connecting you with Texas.