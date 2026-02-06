Collé AI Expands Intelligent NFT Structuring for High-Volume Creator Pipelines

Multichain AI NFT platform enhances automation and scalability to support creators, brands, and large-scale digital asset production

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collé AI announced the expansion of its intelligent NFT structuring capabilities to support high-volume creator pipelines, strengthening the platform’s ability to streamline NFT creation, organization, and deployment across multiple blockchain networks. This development underscores Collé AI’s commitment to simplifying NFT production while enabling scalable, AI-driven workflows for creators, brands, and teams operating across diverse Web3 environments.By enhancing its AI-powered NFT framework, Collé AI aims to reduce the technical friction commonly associated with NFT creation and metadata management. The upgraded system allows users to efficiently generate, structure, and deploy NFTs without requiring programming knowledge, making digital asset creation more accessible while supporting complex, multichain production at scale.The updated infrastructure also strengthens Collé AI’s integration potential with marketplaces, creator platforms, and Web3 applications seeking dependable NFT automation tools. “Scalable NFT adoption depends on intelligent systems that remove complexity without limiting creative potential,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding intelligent NFT structuring, Collé AI is empowering creators to operate at volume while maintaining cross-chain compatibility and real-world usability.”About Collé AICollé AI enables creators to generate, structure, and deploy NFTs seamlessly across multiple blockchains without requiring coding knowledge. Powered by the $COLLE token, the platform provides scalable tools for creators, brands, and developers seeking efficient, high-volume NFT production for real-world Web3 applications.

