Colle AI Enhances AI-Driven Design Automation Across Multichain Workflows

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collé AI has enhanced its AI-driven design automation to further streamline NFT creation across multichain workflows. The latest improvements focus on accelerating creative output while preserving quality and consistency, allowing creators to move from concept to deployment with minimal manual intervention.The upgraded automation system intelligently generates design elements, adapts assets for different blockchain standards, and coordinates seamless minting across supported networks. By reducing repetitive tasks, Collé AI enables creators to focus on artistic direction and innovation rather than technical execution. J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs, emphasized the importance of automation in the evolving NFT landscape. “As multichain ecosystems become the norm, creators need intelligent automation that understands both design intent and blockchain requirements. Collé AI bridges that gap with AI-driven workflows that scale effortlessly,” Kasr stated.These enhancements strengthen Collé AI’s mission to democratize NFT creation by making advanced tools available to users of all skill levels. With improved automation and multichain compatibility, the platform continues to position itself as a foundational infrastructure for the next wave of NFT innovation.About Collé AICollé AI is a multichain AI NFT platform leveraging cutting-edge technologies to simplify NFT creation and deployment. The platform empowers creators to design, structure, and launch NFTs without coding expertise while maintaining compatibility across multiple blockchain networks.

