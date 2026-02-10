Maravedis Research Launches Inaugural MDU Connectivity Awards 2026

MDU Connectivity Awards

Maravedis Research launches the inaugural MDU Connectivity Awards 2026, celebrating excellence in multifamily connectivity and PropTech. Submissions now open.

The MDU Connectivity Awards provide a platform to celebrate excellence and raise the bar for the entire industry.” — Adlane Fellah

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in multifamily connectivity and property technology Maravedis Research, the industry’s premier research firm specializing in managed connectivity, today announced the launch of the Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards 2026, the first awards program dedicated to recognizing outstanding innovations and achievements in multifamily connectivity and property technology (PropTech). Winners will be announced at a dedicated online awards ceremony on October 6, 2026.The MDU Connectivity Awards honor the companies, technologies, and deployments driving the future of resident connectivity and PropTech in multifamily housing. From managed Wi-Fi deployments and MSP innovation to smart building solutions and retrofit projects, the program spans the full breadth of the multifamily connectivity and property technology landscape.“As the multifamily connectivity and PropTech markets continue to grow and converge, it’s time to spotlight the companies and individuals delivering exceptional results for property owners and residents,” said Adlane Fellah, CEO of Maravedis Research. “The MDU Connectivity Awards provide a platform to celebrate that excellence and raise the bar for the entire industry.”The 2026 program features 10 categories organized into two award tracks, designed to capture the full scope of innovation in multifamily connectivity:General Excellence Awards (8 categories):Best Managed Wi-Fi DeploymentMSP Innovation AwardTechnology Excellence AwardResident Experience AwardEmerging Company to WatchBest PropTech TechnologyBest PropTech DeploymentBest Retrofit DeploymentPartner & Vendor Excellence Awards (2 categories):Best WLAN Vendor in MultifamilyBest Low Voltage ConsultantIndependent Judging PanelAll entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of distinguished industry leaders representing the full spectrum of the multifamily connectivity ecosystem, from property owners to consultants, trade associations, media, and industry analysts. Judges will assess submissions based on four key criteria: Innovation & Differentiation, Measurable Impact, Scalability & Replicability, and Industry Advancement. All judging deliberations remain confidential, and the judges’ decisions are final.The 2026 judging panel currently includes:Kalon Ross, Sr Director, Ancillary Services, AvalonBay CommunitiesTyler Sutton, VP of Ancillary Revenue, MAATanner Grayham, Director of Finance, BSRHenry Pye, VP, Resident Technology Services, RealPageMike Wendy, Director of Marketing, WISPAD. Rush Blakely, III, President & CEO, RealtyCom PartnersScott McGee, Founder, Connext StrategiesScott Casey, President & CEO, ROVRAlex Davies, Senior Analyst, Rethink ResearchClayton Spencer, Managing Principal, Brooks BTASean Kinney, Editor in Chief , RCR Wireless NewsMike Brewer, CEO at Multifamily Media NetworkKaylon Ross, Sr Director at AvalonBay Communities, said, “I'm thrilled to serve as a judge and have a front‑row seat to the innovation shaping our industry’s future.”Tyler Sutton, VP of Ancillary Revenue, MAA, said, “Connectivity has become foundational to the modern resident experience, not just an amenity. I am honored to serve as a judge and help recognize solutions that meaningfully improve how residents live, work, and connect at home.”Tanner Grayham, Director of Finance at BSR, said, "Connectivity-based amenities have become increasingly important in not just our industry but our world, so I am eager to see how owners and operators are getting creative. Huge thanks to Maravedis for giving this space the platform it deserves!"Scott P. Casey, President & CEO at ROVR, said, “I’m excited to see some of the creative entries that are impacting our industry today and the future; Special thanks to Maravedis for taking the lead on this and coordinating a great opportunity for owners and suppliers.”D. Rush Blakely, III, President & CEO at RealtyCom Partners, said, "I am excited to join an esteemed panel of judges for the Maravedis Research inaugural MDU Connectivity Awards 2026 as we review and ultimately judge some of the best technologies, companies, and deployments in multifamily connectivity and PropTech."Mike Wendy, Director of Communications at WISPA said, "Data show that the MDU space will continue to expand over the next decade. A core component of that growth will be the widespread deployment of broadband connectivity - infrastructure that improves the value of MDUs by supporting the evolving demands of tenants. Maravedis’ MDU Connectivity Awards 2026 is a great idea, and I am proud to be a judge for this inaugural event, celebrating the exciting innovation within this vital segment of the broadband industry.”Mike Brewer, CEO at Multifamily Media Network, said, " I'm thrilled to serve as a judge for the inaugural Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards. The multifamily connectivity space is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to seeing the innovations and deployments that are raising the bar for resident experiences. Congratulations to Maravedis for launching this initiative and giving the industry a platform to celebrate the great work being done across the MDU ecosystem. "How to EnterSubmissions are now open and can be completed online at MDU Awards. Companies may enter multiple categories. Entry fees vary by category, with an early-bird discount (10%) available for submissions received by March 31, 2026. The final submission deadline is June 30, 2026.Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards offer a limited number of sponsorship packages for companies looking to align their brand with innovation and excellence in multifamily connectivity and PropTech. Sponsorship opportunities are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.Key DatesSubmissions Open: February 10, 2026Early Bird Deadline: March 31, 2026Final Submission Deadline: June 30, 2026Finalists Announced: September 15, 2026Awards Ceremony: October 6, 2026 (Online Event)About Maravedis ResearchMaravedis Research is the industry’s leading research and advisory firm specializing in managed Wi-Fi, MDU broadband solutions, and multifamily connectivity. Through in-depth market analysis, industry reports, and strategic advisory services, Maravedis helps technology providers, property owners, and investors navigate the rapidly evolving multifamily connectivity landscape. Learn more at www.maravedis-bwa.com

