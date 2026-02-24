U.S. Multifamily Managed Connectivity Service Revenues Projected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031

130-page report profiles 19 Service Providers and 5 WLAN vendors, delivers 2026–2031 market forecasts, and introduces the Maravedis Market Score™ framework.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. multifamily rental connectivity market is entering a defining inflection point, with realized managed service provider (MSP) revenues projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2026 to $3.7 billion by 2031—driven by managed Wi-Fi support and bulk internet services. The theoretical total addressable market (TAM), representing the revenue ceiling at full penetration, reaches $13.7 billion by 2031. These projections are drawn from the second edition of “Multifamily Rental Connectivity Market Analysis in the United States 2026–2031” from Maravedis Research, a leading wireless analyst firm based in Miami, Florida.The comprehensive 130-page report is the most in-depth independent analysis of managed Wi-Fi and bulk internet services for U.S. multifamily housing available today. It draws on hundreds of hours of MSP interviews, property owner surveys, telecom consultant research, and proprietary data collection to deliver five-year market projections (2026–2031), competitive intelligence on 19 managed service providers, and SWOT assessments of five Wi-Fi infrastructure vendors.“Only 5 to 7 percent of U.S. rental communities currently offer property-wide managed Wi-Fi, yet 81 percent of renters say they want seamless, building-wide connectivity. That gap between demand and deployment defines a generational market opportunity for MSPs, property owners, and infrastructure vendors alike.”— Adlane Fellah, Chief Analyst, Maravedis ResearchAfter a historic construction wave that delivered over 528,000 new multifamily units in 2025, starts have fallen to their lowest quarterly level since 2012—just 65,981 units in Q4 2025. Yet the nation still faces a structural housing shortage, with estimates ranging from 2.3 million to 4.3 million additional units needed over the next decade. As physical expansion decelerates, property owners are turning to digital infrastructure—managed Wi-Fi, bulk internet, and smart-building systems—as the primary lever for differentiation, resident retention, and net operating income (NOI) growth.The report’s market projection model uses a four-quadrant segmentation framework that classifies all 26.9 million U.S. rental units (2031) in structures with five or more units by building age and property size. Bulk internet penetration, currently at roughly 17 percent of the rental stock, is projected to reach 33 percent by 2031.“The competitive landscape is evolving fast,” says Fellah. “Property owners signing 7-to-10-year managed Wi-Fi agreements need confidence that their MSP will remain financially and operationally viable throughout the contract term. That’s why financial strength carries the heaviest weight in our scoring methodology.”The report introduces the proprietary Maravedis Market Score™ (MMS) framework, a composite methodology that evaluates providers across six weighted dimensions: Installed Base and Scale (15%), Customer Satisfaction and NPS (20%), Technology Stack and Reliability (15%), Financial Strength and Stability (25%), Go-to-Market Strength (15%), and Business Model Resilience (10%). Zentro Internet leads the MMS rankings with a score of 4.40. All analysis is independent, with no vendor sponsorship, no pay-to-play rankings, and draws from hundreds of hours of MSP interviews, property owner surveys, telecom consultant research, and proprietary data collection.On the equipment side, the report delivers in-depth SWOT analyses of five WLAN vendors positioned for the Wi-Fi 7 upgrade cycle: RUCKUS Networks (now Vistance Networks, NASDAQ: VISN), Cambium Networks, Calix (SmartMDU), TP-Link (Omada), and TIP OpenWiFi. RUCKUS retains market leadership with MDU -specific tooling, including the MDU 360 platform, but faces mounting pricing pressure from lower-cost alternatives.The report also provides a current-state assessment of the evolving regulatory landscape. While the FCC withdrew a proposed nationwide bulk billing ban in January 2025, a growing patchwork of state legislation—including California’s AB 1414, Colorado’s markup restrictions and open-access mandates, and New York’s Affordable Broadband Act—is reshaping the operating environment for managed connectivity providers.Select Findings:• Realized MSP revenues are projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2026 to $3.7 billion by 2031.• 19 managed service providers profiled and scored using the proprietary Maravedis Market Score™ framework.• The share of new construction in 100+ unit properties continues to rise—from 33% in 2023 to a projected 45% by 2031—favoring institutional-scale buildings where managed connectivity economics are strongest.• Bulk internet penetration is projected to grow from 17% to 33% of the U.S. rental stock by 2031.• Five WLAN infrastructure vendors were assessed with full SWOT analyses and the inaugural WLAN Maravedis Market Score quadrant positioning.• The cumulative WLAN equipment and software market is estimated at $4.43 billion from 2026 through 2031.Multifamily Rental Connectivity Market Analysis in the United States 2026–2031 is part of the Maravedis MDU Connectivity Research Service 2026, a comprehensive subscription-based intelligence program covering the evolving managed connectivity landscape in multifamily housing.Download the Report Brochure ###About Maravedis ResearchMaravedis Research is the industry’s leading research and advisory firm specializing in managed Wi-Fi, MDU broadband solutions, and multifamily connectivity. Through in-depth market analysis, industry reports, and strategic advisory services, Maravedis helps technology providers, property owners, and investors navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of multifamily connectivity. Learn more at www.maravedis-bwa.com

