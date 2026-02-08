SMART FED Develops an Alternative to Employee Surveys

Listening instead of surveying

SMART FED introduces a feedback portal providing continuous insight into employee experience beyond traditional surveys.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMART FED has launched a new online feedback portal aimed at helping organizations better understand employee experiences, workplace dynamics, and operational challenges. The platform is based on what the company describes as an object-oriented feedback approach, enabling a multidimensional analysis of observations, interactions, and experiences within organizations.Employee surveys have long been a common instrument for measuring engagement and satisfaction. However, younger generations no longer want to continuously rate their satisfaction or engagement. This routine creates fatigue and it is also distorted by low response rates, complacent evaluations, fear of reactions from superiors, questions that are irrelevant to the individuals concerned, and much more.SMART FED’s feedback portal is designed to address these problematic issues by allowing employees to share feedback voluntarily and situationally, rather than responding to predefined survey cycles. According to the company, employees decide when to provide input and which topics are relevant, focusing on situations that directly affect their work.The platform differs from traditional surveys in three ways.• Timeliness, by capturing input close to real events and organizational changes• Credibility, as participation is voluntary and not prompted by mandatory questionnaires• Actionability, through feedback that is specific to drive decisionsRather than generating aggregate engagement scores, the system is intended to provide ongoing insight into organizational factors such as process efficiency and effectiveness, collaboration, employee commitment, strategy implementation, and cultural or compliance-related issues.By aggregating and analyzing this input, organizations can identify patterns, emerging risks, and areas for improvement. SMART FED positions the approach as a way to support informed decision-making and targeted development initiatives across teams and functions.SMART FED - Feedback Intelligence

