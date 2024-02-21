SMART FED automates employee feedback

Submit Release
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMART FED's online feedback portal is a kind of organizational radar for efficient and effective feedback management in companies. It identifies developments in real time that have a positive or negative impact on the efficiency, effectiveness and motivation of employees in companies. Based on an object-oriented approach, it offers various advantages over traditional employee surveys or the currently popular micro-surveys.

1. Fully automated feedback
SMART FED enables structured and systematic feedback without survey projects and without thematic or time restrictions. Employees can react immediately if changes in the organization affect their work, their job or their motivation.

2. Individuality and diversity
In contrast to conventional survey methods, employees themselves choose the topic and criteria on which they would like to provide feedback. This encourages employee engagement and creates space for individuality and diversity. Important cornerstones of the modern organization.

3. Authenticity and anonymity
Authentic feedback requires intrinsic motivation and maximum anonymity. SMART FED ensures both, allowing employees to share their experiences openly and honestly.

4. Relevance through transparency
By analyzing feedback in real time, SMART FED offers comprehensive transparency. Companies receive qualitative and quantitative information in a thematic, temporal and organizational context, can prioritize correctly and react quickly.

5. Appreciation by listening
With SMART FED, the company actively listens to its employees. In doing so, it shows genuine interest in experiences and perceptions within the organization and values employee feedback in an honest way.

SMART FED defines a future-oriented approach to employee experience management. The app enables a completely new quality of feedback and contributes significantly to the creation of an open, diverse and high-performance organizational culture.

SMART FED combines the goals of the classic employee survey (structured and analyzable feedback), with the goals of instant feedback (open, individual and direct).

