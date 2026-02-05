Young Caymanian Overcomes Cervical Cancer at 27

Amy Connor

Shares Story of Faith and Resilience on World Cancer Day

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 27-year-old Cayman resident is now cancer-free after battling stage 2B cervical cancer and is sharing her story of resilience and faith as World Cancer Day is observed on February 4.Diagnosed on January 7, 2025, just weeks after being told she had only precancerous cells, Amy Connor underwent intensive treatment at Health City Cayman Islands, including radiation therapy, brachytherapy, chemotherapy, cold capping and supportive medications that caused significant physical changes.“At 27, life was about building dreams, growing in my career and cherishing my family. Cancer was the last thing I expected,” she stated. “When most people my age were dreaming of the future, I was fighting for mine.”The rapid progression shocked her. “In that moment, everything shattered. Suddenly, I wasn’t thinking about tomorrow’s plans, I was thinking about death, about my son, about how I had to fight to survive for him, and why this was happening to me,” she recalled. “It is rare for someone in their 20s to be diagnosed with cervical cancer. My mind spiraled with questions — how much time do I have left? How did this progress so quickly?”Cervical cancer is uncommon in women under 35, according to the American Cancer Society. It is most often diagnosed between ages 35 and 64, with an average age of 50.Treatment days were difficult. “There were days I felt weak, scared and even unrecognizable,” Connor said.She drew strength from those around her: “Yet deep inside, I carried a calmness because I was holding on to my faith,” she said. “I wasn’t walking alone. I had God, my family, my friends, my amazing work family and, of course, the excellent doctors and nurses at Health City with me.”Health City Cayman Islands, a Joint Commission International-accredited hospital within the Narayana Health network, delivered her care across its campuses, including the Gene Thompson Radiotherapy Centre at Camana Bay. Health City offers oncology services including risk assessment, screening, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and advanced radiation, including brachytherapy for precise, high-dose treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer.“Health City provided not only excellent treatment but compassionate care in everything they did and reminded me I wasn't just another patient – I was a person worth fighting for and they were with me every step of the way,” stated Connor.Her faith anchored the journey. “Above all, my faith in God kept me anchored. I prayed, I trusted, and I believed that He would see me through — and He did,” she said. “I truly believe God didn’t give me this disease, but He allowed it to come across my path to draw me closer to Him, to give me a testimony, and to encourage others walking through the similar battles. Your life is worth fighting and surviving for. Hold on to faith.”Now, she embraces renewed life. “I see life differently now. Today, I can say with confidence: I am cancer-free. I’m back to exercising, playing with my son, laughing with those dearest to me, making memories with family and living the healthy, happy lifestyle I deserve,” she said.She encourages others facing cancer. “To anyone facing this fight, know this: you are not alone. Lean on your faith with God and never give up! Find someone or something that gives you strength to keep pushing forward,” she said, encouraging others to surround themselves with other cancer ‘Survivors, Thrivers and Alivers.’“Cancer tried to stop my story, but it did not succeed. By the grace of God, the unwavering support of my loved ones, and the extraordinary care of the Health City medical team, I am here and continue to move forward with gratitude and strength,” she added.Her recovery highlights the World Cancer Day 2025-2027 theme, “United by Unique,” led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The campaign places people at the center of care, emphasizing individual stories to foster compassionate, personalized approaches to prevention, treatment and support while uniting communities for equitable cancer care.For more details visit, https://healthcitycaymanislands.com/oncology/

