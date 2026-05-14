CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper to Keynote 2026 Caribbean Food Forum

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Caribbean Food Forum on Thursday, May 21 in Antigua.The forum, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and presented by Grace Foods, will take place both virtually and in-person at the John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Center. It serves as a highlight of Antigua and Barbuda’s Annual Culinary Month.Under the theme “The Future Is Local: Caribbean Food at the Crossroads of Global Impact,” the one-day gathering will bring together leaders in tourism, agriculture, culinary arts, hospitality and investment.Regis-Prosper’s keynote will examine regenerative tourism, sustainable food systems and the Caribbean’s role in the global food economy.Narendra Ramgulam, CTO’s Deputy Director of Sustainable Tourism, will also speak at the hybrid event, focusing on the importance of agritourism and destination branding to drive Caribbean economic growth.ABTA CEO, Colin C. James, said the forum represents a strategic step forward for the region. “The Caribbean Food Forum is a timely and strategic initiative that aligns with our vision for sustainable tourism development,” he stated. “Elevating our food systems and connecting them to global opportunity strengthens the value of our destination while creating immersive cultural visitor experiences and meaningful pathways for local and regional producers and entrepreneurs.”Registration is open until Tuesday, May 19. Participants can register at this link or by calling ABTA at 1-268-562-7600.The program includes strategic panel discussions on climate resilience, agritourism, diaspora engagement and food entrepreneurship. A lunch and marketplace experience will feature local producers, culinary artisans and Caribbean brands with additional sessions exploring technology, sustainability and global market access.Donyelle Bird-Browne, USA senior business development manager for strategic partnerships and organizer of the forum, said the event aims to deliver tangible results. “CTO’s participation and endorsement underscores the critical role of food systems in shaping the future of Caribbean tourism and economic resilience,” noted Bird-Browne. “This platform is designed to move beyond just conversation and bring together policy, innovation, culture and investment to open the doors to tangible opportunities for the region.”Organizers expect the forum to produce a white paper with key recommendations and actionable roadmaps for regional collaboration.For more information on Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, visit https://www.antiguabarbudaculinarymonth.com About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.About Caribbean Food ForumCaribbean Food Forum is a premier regional platform focused on the intersection of food, tourism, culture and economic development. Hosted in Antigua and Barbuda, the Forum brings together industry leaders, policymakers, chefs, producers and innovators to explore solutions and opportunities shaping the future of Caribbean food systems.About Antigua and BarbudaAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches — one for every day of the year.The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort and a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark.Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway.The island lies 27 miles northeast of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.Find more information on Antigua & Barbuda at www.visitantiguabarbuda.com

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