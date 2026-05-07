Carnival Corporation Champions Caribbean Communities at CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference

SAN PEDRO, BELIZE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, is doubling down on its commitment to the Caribbean, wrapping up a week of collaboration at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC) in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize.As a sponsor of the 2026 Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards, Carnival Corporation helped spotlight community-led initiatives that ensure tourism growth delivers direct economic benefits to local residents. This year’s Community-Based Tourism Award went to Guyana Inni Lodge — Toka Village, recognized for its standout model of community-led tourism.Leading the Blue Economy ConversationRepresenting the company on stage, Benton Lobo, vice president of compliance and environmental operations for Carnival Cruise Line, joined a panel of experts to discuss “Innovating Cruise Tourism in the Blue Economy.”Lobo emphasized the importance of balancing growth with environmental stewardship and strong destination partnerships. “The future of cruise tourism won’t be defined by growth alone. It will be defined by how well we manage that growth, partner with destinations and reduce our environmental footprint,” he remarked.During the session, Lobo detailed several ongoing projects Carnival Cruise Line is spearheading across the Caribbean, including:● Waste reduction: New partnerships focused on local recycling and composting to keep waste out of Caribbean ecosystems.● Economic inclusion: Expanding career outreach and creating more opportunities for small- and medium-sized local businesses to join the tourism supply chain.● Sustainability: Strengthening the blue economy through smarter stewardship of marine resources.“The Caribbean is central to our operations and our future. Strengthening partnerships and creating shared value with local communities is essential to ensuring long-term success for both the industry and the destinations we serve,” added Lobo.STC remains the region’s premier forum for leaders and policymakers to share practical solutions for the future of sustainable tourism in the Caribbean. This year’s gathering brought together more than 60 speakers and over 300 participants to explore how Blue, Green, Orange and other emerging economies can drive a more inclusive and sustainable industry, spanning topics from marine conservation and climate action to culture, creativity and community empowerment.PHOTO CAPTION: Candace Phillips of the Guyana Tourism Authority accepts the Community-Based Tourism Award on behalf of Guyana Inni Lodge — Toka Village. She is flanked by Charlene Drakes of Carnival Corporation & plc (left) and Dona Regis-Prosper of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.About Carnival Corporation & plcCarnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and one of the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines that includes AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com To learn more about Carnival Corporation’s purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to www.carnivalcorp.com/impact/

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