Virtual Tikkun 2.0 transforms Torah experience with deep personalization, collaborative learning and aliya flashcards

Virtual Tikkun 2.0 introduces Aliya Flashcards that make learning Torah fun and rewarding

Sustains Jewish continuity with unique Torah learning capabilities for clergy, teachers, students and lay Torah readers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Tikkun ™, where “Words of Torah take Flight”™, is proud to announce the release of the Virtual Tikkun 2.0 application that introduces powerful new personalized Torah learning experiences for clergy, teachers, and students to ensure Jewish continuity from generation to generation - L’dor v’dor.Virtual Tikkun 2.0 builds on its foundational ability to create custom tikkuns specific to unique Torah scrolls. The new version is designed to fit comfortably into today’s digital lifestyles for B’nai Mitzvah students and seasoned Torah readers, with features that streamline the teaching process for clergy and educators, by providing:• Intuitive learning experiences with task-based Torah journeys• Personalized learning using bookmarking and multiple learning styles• Collaborative learning using data-rich learning tools including in-app audio recording• Fun and rewarding Torah learning with aliya flashcards and trope color-coding• Simplified Torah reading and teaching management with tutor assignments and personal and organizational calendaringMeeting the needs of the Jewish communityRabbis, Cantors and Jewish educators who are time and resource constrained use Virtual Tikkun 2.0 to provide deep-textured, high-quality personalized teaching at scale. Integrating a powerful Torah learning platform with images of their unique, handwritten Torah Scroll(s), Virtual Tikkun 2.0 empowers them to:• Provide personalized 1:1 teaching, mentoring and attention at scale• Provide context-specific feedback and resources at every step of the Torah learning process• Track and manage student progress - aliya-by-aliya, verse-by-verseB’nai Mitzvah students who “live” and learn on today’s digital platforms expect their teachers to interact with them using digital social technology, accommodate their personal learning styles, and provide constant feedback and encouragement. Virtual Tikkun 2.0 enables B’nai Mitzvah and adult learners to:• Learn within an intuitive, comfortable environment using the style that works best for each learner• Focus on the task at hand with in-app collaborative support and resources from teachers and mentors.• Have a blast with new digital “Aliya flashcards,” trope color-coding, and in-app audio recording that make learning a snapClergy and Ritual Directors who need to grow the community, empower members, and transparently manage B’nai Mitzvah and Torah ritual calendars, use Virtual Tikkun to:• Calendar Torah reading assignments and keep track of progress week-by-week• Easily assign B’nai Mitzvah portions, mentor students, and track-to-success• Grow the leyning team/community organically with nominal management overheadAdvanced capabilitiesVirtual Tikkun 2.0 introduces new capabilities organized around five main themes:First - Torah learning journeys. Virtual Tikkun organizes the Torah Learning experience into 4 task-based Torah journeys:• Browse mode puts the entire Sefer Torah just a mouse-click away. Select the year and Annual, Triennial or Custom kria (reading calendar), then use the Table of Contents (TOC) to easily navigate to individual parshiot (chapters) and aliyot (readings) and examine them in Chumash, Torah, or Tikkun view..• Learn mode optimizes the learning experience with Focus-in-Context™, providing multiple learning styles and collaboration features for a specific, highlighted aliya (within the context of the Sefer Torah).• Teach mode is is a dashboard for clergy and tutors in which they assign aliyot to students, lay readers or invited guests and track their progress.• In Calendar mode individual users access and track all their bookmarked aliyot, while clergy or administrators manage the community Torah reading calendar.Second - Bookmarking and multiple learning styles. Bookmarks provide a direct route to an aliya within Learn. Users can create personal bookmarks in Browse, or accept invitations from clergy or tutors. Learn optimizes the learning experience using Focus-in-Context across multiple learning styles. Students can use Aliya Flashcards, a new feature unique to Virtual Tikkun, to work on individual pesukim (verses). Or they can learn and practice the entire aliya. In both cases Focus-in-Context highlights the aliya or verse in the context of their unique Torah.Third - Collaborative learning. Learn mode integrates powerful collaborative learning capabilities. Messaging and document/file sharing are built-in, as is the ability to easily make in-app audio recordings that students use to self-assess or share with their tutors, while tutors can provide recordings that focus on difficult sections. Both students and teachers can add new resources as they collaborate back and forth during the learning process.Fourth, Aliya flashcards and trope color-coding. Virtual Tikkun 2.0 offers the unique capability to learn and practice an aliya verse-by-verse, using Aliya flashcards with 3 faces: Chumash, Torah, and Tikkun. Users have the option to use whichever faces they want. For example, when learning the aliya the user may flip between Chumash and Torah. When they subsequently return to practice, they may view just the Torah image as they flip card (verse) by card (verse).Trope color-coding enables B’nai Mitzvah students who are learning to leyn (read) Torah for the first time to easily perceive the trope (cantillation) phrases and patterns within their aliyot. Students use trope color-coding to bootstrap their learning in both learning styles to learn and master their reading, and then practice it using the image from the Sefer Torah.Fifth - Torah reading and teaching management. Teacher-student relationships are managed in the Teach dashboard. Aliyot can be assigned to students and visitors can be invited to read specific aliyot. Student progress can be reviewed and tracked for success. Personal bookmarks can be reviewed in the Calendar dashboard, and the overall organizational Torah reading schedule is available as well.Virtual Tikkun 2.0 is available today.About Virtual TikkunOur mission at Virtual Tikkun is to enable Torah in every community to ensure Jewish continuity - L’dor v’dor. We strive to make the experience of chanting and hearing Torah vibrant and alive, shared by young and old alike, creating a fun and rewarding Torah learning experience with seamless collaboration between learners, clergy and educators. Blending tradition with modernity, we aim to ensure Virtual Tikkun fits comfortably into today’s digital lifestyles for clergy, educators, B’nai Mitzvah students and seasoned Torah readers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.