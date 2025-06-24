VIrtual Tikkun™ Transforms Torah Experience

Tikkun view of unique Torah scroll

Custom Tikkuns for unique Torah scrolls remove barriers to leyning (reading/chanting) Torah

Virtual Tikkun blends traditional Torah practice with modern technology providing a custom, online tikkun for each unique Torah scroll” — David Bayer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Tikkun 1.0 “Where Words of Torah Take Flight™, the pioneering digital Tikkun designed to capture and accurately represent unique Torah scrolls, delivers high-resolution online images of every column in each Sefer Torah together with the Chumash text for each column. Each scroll is organized by parshiot (portions) and aliyot (readings) with in-line indicators, providing direct and intuitive navigation. Students and experienced readers alike learn and practice their readings using views of the same Torah from which they will leyn (read/chant) - including the handwritten Torah column image, Chumash text, and most importantly, the side-by-side Tikkun view.“Virtual Tikkun blends traditional Torah practice with modern technology” said David Bayer, Founder and CEO, “providing a custom, online tikkun for each unique Torah scroll that simplifies and accelerates the Torah experience for students and seasoned Torah readers so they can leyn with confidence.”Traditional Tikkuns provide only a standard set of images from one Torah scroll. However, every Torah scroll is handwritten by a Sofer (scribe) and can vary based on word spacing, line space, letter kerning, calligraphic script differences, and actual condition. This can lead to real-time surprises that create anxiety for students and seasoned readers, as well as burden clergy, teachers and tutors with demands for one-off Torah images (that are now provided by Virtual Tikkun) and in-person practice sessions.Virtual Tikkun also enables synagogues that are fortunate to have multiple Sifrei Torah to utilize more of their kosher Torah scrolls in ritual practice, especially pre-war scrolls saved from the Shoah that differ significantly from modern Vav Torahs. B’nai Mitzvah, adult students and Baalei Kria (Torah readers) can now learn and review their readings using the Virtual Tikkun for each unique scroll to become comfortable with their reading.Overcoming these challenges was imperative for Rabbi Amanda Russell at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco: “To bring more of our Torah scrolls into rotation for regular reading use, including several saved from the Shoah, Virtual Tikkun delivers immediate, high-quality access to images of each scroll, with the customized side-by-side Tikkun view that makes learning and chanting Torah easy and accessible. This has empowered our B’nai Mitzvah and lay Baalei Kria across the board.”Virtual Tikkun uses artificial intelligence to optimize the high-resolution images, deskewing textual lines and optimizing contrast while maintaining contextual condition information. To create the traditional Tikkun view it intelligently reads the text in each unique Torah, automatically aligning the Chumash text correctly line-by-line and identifying parshiot and aliyot for the entire Torah to guide navigation. Users can easily download or print out their reading, as well as share locations with students and colleagues. As an internet-based application, Virtual Tikkun is available on-demand across a variety of digital devices.The audience using Virtual Tikkun extends from B’nai Mitzvah to seasoned readers. Together with clergy and their teachers they expect a high level of support for their Virtual Tikkun. “What a pleasure this experience has been. The Virtual Tikkun team has been very easy to work with, very responsive to our needs and goals,” said Susan Simon, Director of Education at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland CA, who leads an in-house team of lay Torah readers. “They worked quickly and efficiently when photographing our Torah and listened closely to our feedback and suggestions for new application functionality, implementing them quickly. The intuitive interface of Virtual Tikkun has made our Torah readers very happy.”Virtual Tikkun v1.0 is available today. To ensure that all synagogues can avail themselves of Virtual Tikkun pricing is structured on a sliding scale. We will be exhibiting and previewing Virtual Tikkun at the ACC-GTM 2025 conference in Washington DC, June 29-July 2. Please visit www.virtualtikkun.com or contact David Bayer at info@virtualtikkun.com for more details or to schedule a demo.###About Virtual Tikkun:Virtual Tikkun strives to make the experience of chanting and hearing Torah vibrant and alive, shared by young and old alike, by delivering a Torah tikkun experience that accelerates learning while creating comfort and confidence. We leverage advanced technology to create custom, personalized tikkuns of your unique Sifrei Torah with detailed organization, robust capabilities, and flexible, on-demand delivery. Blending tradition with modernity, the Virtual Tikkun experience supports clergy and tutors, while empowering congregants and students to broaden the Torah experience community-wide.Virtual Tikkun, Where Word of Torah Take Flight, and the Virtual Tikkun logo are trademarks of Booksandart LLC.

