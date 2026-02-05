Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,851 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: How Safer Care Is Built at Scale

Thomas McGinn, M.D., senior executive vice president and chief physician executive officer at CommonSpirit Health, shares how the organization aligns leadership, standardizes processes and uses analytics to reduce variation and improve patient outcomes — work that made CommonSpirit Health a 2025 finalist for the AHA Quest for Quality Prize. LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: How Safer Care Is Built at Scale

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.