Sessions Announces Hearing on the Financial Future of the U.S. Postal Service

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing on “Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service: The Financial Future Under Postmaster General Steiner.” During the hearing, members will highlight the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) troubled financial situation after losing billions of dollars and will examine the initiatives Postmaster General David Steiner is taking to transform the agency and maximize revenue. Members will also assess whether USPS is reliable enough for Congress to allow it to borrow more money from the Department of the Treasury.

“Americans all over the country rely on the U.S. Postal Service to efficiently deliver packages safely and on time. USPS is rapidly losing money and becoming more unreliable each year and is dire need of a course-correction. While some progress has been made to improve USPS operations, there is still much more work to be done to reform the agency and make up for the billions it has already lost. The Government Operations Subcommittee remains committed on a bipartisan basis to transform and modernize USPS, and I look forward to hearing from Mr. Steiner on his plans to improve its dependability,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing on “Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service: The Financial Future Under Postmaster General Steiner”

DATE: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

TIME: 2:00 P.M. EDT

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

The Honorable David Steiner, Postmaster General, U.S. Postal Service

David Marroni, Director, Physical Infrastructure, U.S. Government Accountability Office

WATCH: The hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.