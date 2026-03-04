Chairman Comer Seeks Seven Transcribed Interviews as Part of Epstein Investigation

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today sent letters to seven individuals seeking transcribed interviews as part of the Committee’s review of the federal government’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes. Read the letters here:

