NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Google's AI was asked to analyze A-One Janitorial , it did not return a profile of a cleaning company. It described a people and logistics operation—a workforce deployment company that happens to deliver cleaning.The categorization reflects an operating model that President Ken Alston Newport Beach says draws on labor economics as much as facilities management."Most cleaning companies subcontract their labor. The workers aren't theirs, the training isn't theirs, and the accountability isn't theirs," Alston said. "We built an operating model centered on workforce control and accountability."Unlimited Labor in Overlooked MarketsWhile national janitorial firms compete for depleted labor pools in major metropolitan areas, A-One Janitorial recruits where others do not look—in secondary and tertiary markets where workforce capacity remains largely untapped.The approach is informed by the dual-sector labor theories of Nobel laureate W. Arthur Lewis, who identified how developing economies unlock growth by moving surplus labor from traditional sectors into modern industry. A-One Janitorial applies the same principle domestically: identifying labor capacity that national competitors overlook and deploying it through a self-performing workforce model."The cleaning is the output. The business is workforce management," Alston said.Alston, who holds a master's degree from Columbia University and previously co-founded Eventide Risk Management, applied an operational discipline to an industry that has historically operated on a subcontractor model. He is known for staying close to operations—inspecting sites personally and notably wearing a Timex."Flashy doesn't clean buildings," he said. "Discipline does."Research ContextA-One Janitorial's methodology is informed by research from Harvard and McKinsey & Company examining how self-performing workforces reduce variance, compliance failures, and downstream liability.The company's client base spans aerospace, healthcare distribution, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and consumer products—industries where compliance standards are governed by federal regulation or client-specific protocol.A-One Janitorial LLC is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The company was founded in El Paso in 2016.

