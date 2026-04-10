A-One Janitorial LLC Submits 17.48-Sigma Seven-Second Forward™ Experiment to Cannes Lions

Behavioral experiment involving 22,000 emails to Fortune 500 executives and CEOs found calls-to-action suppress engagement with senior decision-makers

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial LLC announced today that it has submitted a behavioral communication experiment known as The Seven-Second Forward™ to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, challenging long-standing assumptions within the $4.9 billion B2B email marketing industry.The experiment validated a structural vulnerability: calls-to-action suppress engagement with senior decision-makers.More than 22,000 direct emails delivered to Fortune 500 executives and CEOs in multiple industries produced a 94.51% click-to-open rate, a statistical deviation of approximately 17.48 sigma from widely cited B2B email benchmarks of 5.63–8.62%.Instead of traditional marketing tactics that ask recipients to "schedule a call" or "book a meeting," the framework removes calls-to-action entirely, replacing them with credibility signals designed to trigger curiosity and internal forwarding.In practice, senior executives rarely respond directly to unsolicited outreach; they forward credible information internally to the relevant operator."Most B2B email communication assumes persuasion is the objective," said Ken Alston , President of A-One Janitorial LLC. "Our experiment tested the opposite hypothesis — that removing the call-to-action restores informational credibility."The experiment emerged while A-One Janitorial LLC was applying its SAL™ (Service as Logistics) framework, a proprietary service deployment model drawn from the economic theories of Robert Solow and W. Arthur Lewis. Internally, the question became whether a system rooted in those principles would be strong enough, on its own, to command executive attention in external communications — without the use of a call-to-action. The company chose to test that hypothesis directly, and the resulting experiment became The Seven-Second Forward™.Commercial cleaning is a classic credence service — buyers cannot fully evaluate quality until long after work is performed. As a result, most facility service providers default to price competition and subcontracted labor, commoditizing a service in ways that systematically disadvantage the buyer. The experiment tested whether a rigorous credibility architecture could command executive attention where price competition cannot.Data from the 97-cohort study indicates traditional calls-to-action instantly signal commodity vendor status to senior executives who receive hundreds of solicitations each week. Within the framework, messaging was intentionally structured to deliver credibility before any commercial request, drawing on behavioral economics concepts including costly signaling and status perception.Only a portion of the behavioral framework developed during the study has been publicly disclosed.Beyond generating engagement data, the framework also produced measurable commercial outcomes. By deploying this behavioral architecture, A-One Janitorial LLC bypassed traditional B2B procurement cycles, securing enterprise infrastructure contracts and global headquarters relocations during the testing period.Within the study, the broader B2B email industry effectively served as the control group, providing the benchmark engagement rates against which the experiment was measured.The case study was submitted to the Creative Data category of the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.About A-One Janitorial LLCA-One Janitorial LLC delivers facility operations through SAL™ — Service as Logistics — a self-performing workforce logistics platform designed for regulated and mission-critical environments. Most national janitorial firms subcontract. A-One does not.The company operates across 30+ markets in 10 states, serving Fortune 500 corporations, global headquarters, and AI infrastructure campuses. SAL™ is drawn from the economic theories of W. Arthur Lewis and Robert Solow and delivered through a 100% self-performing W-2 workforce. A-One Janitorial LLC is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.About the AuthorKen Alston is Founder and President of A-One Janitorial LLC. Prior to founding A-One, he co-founded Eventide Risk Management, one of the most successful search funds within the asset class. Ken holds a Master of Arts from Columbia University, where he studied under economist Padma Desai, and a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University.Ken is a member of CoreNet Global and the Urban Land Institute.

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