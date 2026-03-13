A-One Janitorial LLC Selected to Service $152 Million, 866,000 Square-Foot AI Server Manufacturing Campus

Company to serve one of the largest AI server manufacturing campuses in the U.S. — supplying infrastructure to Google, AWS, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft

This campus represents the next generation of AI manufacturing in the United States. We are proud to support Wiwynn and uphold the standards this facility demands.” — Ken Alston

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial LLC announced today that it has been selected to provide 24/7 janitorial and support services at Wiwynn’s advanced AI server manufacturing campus in El Paso, Texas.Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669) is a global provider of high-performance server, storage, and networking systems for the world’s largest hyperscale data centers. The company supplies AI computing platforms and rack infrastructure to Google, Amazon Web Services, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.The facility represents a $152 million investment and encompasses 866,000 square feet of manufacturing and testing space. The project is expected to generate more than 500 high-skill jobs as Wiwynn expands production capacity to meet growing global demand for AI server hardware.Under the agreement, A-One Janitorial LLC now provides continuous 24-hour janitorial services across both manufacturing and administrative operations at the campus. The program encompasses structured cleaning coverage for production areas, employee support spaces, office suites, and common areas.“This campus represents the next generation of AI server manufacturing in the United States,” said Ken Alston, President of A-One Janitorial LLC. “We are proud to support Wiwynn’s operations and to maintain the standards of reliability and cleanliness that a campus of this scale and sensitivity demands.”About A-One JanitorialA-One Janitorial LLC is a national commercial janitorial company operating on the SAL™ — Service as Logistics framework. The company deploys self-performing W-2 workforce infrastructure across Fortune 500 facilities in 30+ markets across 10 states. A-One specializes in mission-critical environments including manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, healthcare facilities, and advanced technology campuses. A-One Janitorial LLC is led by Ken Alston of Newport Beach About WiwynnWiwynn is a global cloud IT infrastructure provider that designs and manufactures high-performance servers, storage systems, and rack solutions for hyperscale data centers. The company delivers AI-optimized computing platforms to the world's largest cloud operators and is expanding production capacity globally to meet accelerating demand for AI infrastructure.

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