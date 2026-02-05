NUJ submits evidence to Ofcom as regulator reviews broadcast regulation

The NUJ has submitted evidence to Ofcom as the regulator considers updating broadcast regulations to keep up with a rapidly transforming UK media landscape.

In its call for input, Ofcom said it is “critical that regulation does not stifle innovation or deter investment” at a time when global tech giants are flooding the market with content and public service broadcasters are “finding it harder to fund production and distribution.”

While Ofcom has said it is considering possible changes to licences, it has not specified what these may be or how they would work.

The NUJ, in its response to the regulator, said the union recognises that the regulatory framework has not kept pace with the scale of technological change witnessed in the past decade. However, the union stressed that “as the broadcast and online landscape becomes ever more saturated, the core principles of public service broadcasting must be preserved.”

“Public service broadcasters can play a central part in countering disinformation, and Ofcom is in a unique position to ensure fair, consistent and robust regulation.”

The NUJ submission made the following key points:

Any future licensing structure must maintain the core principles of public service broadcasting, particularly in relation to news and current affairs.

Ofcom should maintain an ongoing system of auditing and accountability to ensure licencees are fulfilling their obligations in a meaningful way.

Any future model of regulation should consider the importance of programmes of “social value” - output that does not necessarily bring in large audiences but helps maintain a healthy and varied selection of content.

Any suggestion of reducing or removing Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) should be treated with utmost caution until free-to-air services can be universally received.

Any future model from Ofcom must preserve the right for the audience to have legitimate complaints properly investigated, with fines and other sanctions continuing to be imposed against providers failing to adhere to the regulations.

