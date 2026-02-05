Gaba Travel Launches Platform to Simplify Indian Destination Wedding Planning

Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel logo

Vancouver-based travel agency leverages its 50-year heritage to address unique planning challenges of multi-day Indian weddings across global destinations

This platform bridges cultural traditions with the real complexities of destination travel planning.” — Nitin Gaba, Director of Operations, Gaba Travel

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaba Travel has officially launched Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel , a dedicated platform designed exclusively for planning South Asian destination weddings. The new service addresses the complex logistics of multi-day wedding celebrations across India, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international destinations.As modern couples increasingly seek culturally-attuned international celebrations, the platform provides couples and families with transparent access to curated venue options and specialized coordination services that understand the cultural and logistical requirements of these celebrations."An Indian wedding is a milestone event, and families deserve more than generic resources to navigate the complexities involved," said Nitin Gaba, Director of Operations at Gaba Travel. "We built this platform to bridge the gap between cultural traditions and high-stakes global travel logistics. By focusing on the specific resort capabilities that support South Asian celebrations, we give couples clarity and professional structure from the very start of their planning journey."While Gaba Travel has successfully coordinated Indian destination weddings for years, growing demand from the South Asian community has prompted the creation of this dedicated platform. The new brand consolidates decades of expertise into a focused resource designed specifically for multi-day South Asian celebrations.Unlike general destination wedding resources, Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel focuses specifically on venues and resorts equipped to handle the unique requirements of South Asian celebrations. The platform features detailed information on over 100 properties recognized for their proven experience accommodating events such as Mehndi ceremonies, Sangeet nights, traditional Baraat processions, and multi-day receptions."Many resorts claim they can host Indian weddings, but the details aren't always transparent online," added Gaba. "Our platform helps couples understand which destinations and properties truly work for their traditions, what they can realistically expect, and how to coordinate the travel logistics before making commitments."Platform FeaturesThe Indian Destination Weddings platform (indiandestinationweddings.ca) provides:- Curated destination guides tailored to South Asian wedding requirements, with candid insights on venue capacity, cultural accommodation, and logistical considerations- Detailed resort profiles showcasing properties with proven experience hosting multi-day Indian celebrations- Comprehensive group travel coordination, including multi-city flight management, room block arrangements, and guest services- Access to Gaba Travel’s established relationships with over 100 expertly curated Indian destination wedding resorts worldwide, enabling couples to secure preferred venues and value-added amenities.The platform launch includes dedicated Instagram and Facebook channels (@WeddingsByGabaTravel) featuring wedding inspiration, resort highlights, and destination-specific content to help couples visualize their celebrations. All travel logistics, including flight coordination and resort bookings, continue to be managed through Gaba Travel's experienced team.Gaba Travel's essential travel coordination services are complimentary to couples, with the agency's direct resort relationships often resulting in competitive pricing and exclusive benefits. Premium wedding planning services are available for couples seeking enhanced support.About Gaba TravelFounded in 1976, Gaba Travel is a full-service travel agency with offices in Vancouver and Surrey, BC, serving clients across Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in destination weddings, family vacations, cruises, group travel, bachelor parties, customized international experiences, and more. With 50 years of industry expertise, the company has built a reputation for personalized service and deep knowledge of travel to India and other global destinations.About Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba TravelIndian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel is a specialized division focused on South Asian destination wedding planning and coordination. The service combines cultural understanding with logistical expertise to deliver seamless celebrations across global destinations. For more information, visit indiandestinationweddings.ca###

