Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel Launches the Love Tour for Cancun Wedding Planning

The Love Tour Cancun brings Indian and South Asian couples to eight premier wedding resorts in four days for a guided, side-by-side evaluation experience. Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel logo

A first-of-its-kind expert-led evaluation experience for Indian and South Asian couples comparing eight curated Cancun wedding resorts over four days.

By the end of the Love Tour, couples will not just know where they can get married. They will know where their wedding will thrive.” — Nitin Gaba, Director of Operations at Gaba Travel

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel has officially announced the launch of the LOVE TOUR – Cancun Destination Wedding Exploration Experience , a first-of-its-kind structured, multi-resort evaluation program designed specifically for Indian and South Asian destination weddings.The Love Tour introduces a guided, side-by-side comparison model across eight curated Cancun wedding resorts over four days. Unlike traditional site visits, which often rely on isolated property walkthroughs or virtual presentations, the Love Tour delivers a coordinated, professionally facilitated evaluation framework."For years, couples planning Indian destination weddings have had no structured way to compare resorts side by side," said Nitin Gaba, Director of Operations at Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel. "The industry has relied on isolated site visits and virtual presentations. The Love Tour introduces a guided, comparative framework that brings clarity to one of the most important decisions in the planning process."Scheduled for April 19–23, 2026, the inaugural Love Tour will host a limited group of ten couples. The core program includes visits to five premier Cancun resorts from April 19–22, followed by an optional extended experience on April 23 featuring three additional properties.Each property visit includes:• Structured venue walkthroughs• Culinary tastings• Multi-event logistics evaluation• Direct introductions to resort wedding teamsA Guided Decision-Making FrameworkUnlike conventional site inspections, the Love Tour is fully facilitated by the Gaba Travel team. Couples move through each property using structured evaluation criteria that extend beyond aesthetics to include ballroom scale, outdoor ceremony feasibility, vendor access, guest flow, and operational logistics for multi-day celebrations.Participants also benefit from pre-aligned partnership advantages with participating resorts, including negotiated wedding incentives and planning considerations that are not typically accessible through independent site visits.Professional Planning Perspective Integrated ThroughoutCouples further benefit from professional planning insight from award-winning South Asian wedding planner Jessie Khaira.Prior to travel, each participating couple will attend a one-to-one consultation with Khaira to discuss wedding vision, guest considerations, and cultural priorities. Throughout the Love Tour, she provides real-time perspective on ceremonial logistics, décor scalability, multi-event feasibility, and guest flow considerations unique to Indian destination celebrations.This integrated planning component ensures couples are not simply touring properties, but evaluating them through an experienced cultural and operational lens."By the end of the Love Tour, couples will not just know where they can get married. They will know where their wedding will thrive," Gaba added.Couples can now apply, with participation capped at ten couples to maintain a curated, high-touch experience.For more information or to apply, visit:About Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba TravelIndian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel is a premier wedding planning division specializing in South Asian destination weddings across Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. Backed by Gaba Travel's 50 years of travel industry expertise, the team serves couples across Canada and the United States, handling everything from resort selection and group travel to personalized guest coordination and exclusive perks. The team understands the cultural traditions and logistics behind multi-day destination weddings, delivering seamless, elegant celebrations from start to finish. Through long-standing partnerships with over 100 Indian wedding-specialized destination resorts, Indian Destination Weddings by Gaba Travel helps couples secure preferred venues and added value.

The Love Tour: A Guided Comparison of 8 Cancun Resorts for Indian Destination Weddings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.